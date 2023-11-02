BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Losers of four straight games, Indiana is back in Bloomington this weekend to play the Wisconsin Badgers. Indiana (2-6, 0-5 in Big Ten play) and Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 in Big Ten play) play for the 63rd time in the history of the two programs Saturday at Memorial Stadium. A week ago, Indiana was in University Park to take on then No. 10 Penn State. The Hoosiers took the lead early after Brendan Sorsby and DeQuece Carter connected for a 90-yard touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage of the year for Indiana. Later in the first half, Sorsby found a wide-open Donaven McCulley down the left sideline for a 69-yard score. The Hoosiers and the Nittany Lions went back and forth for most of the first half. An Indiana special teams mistake set up Penn State for a chip-shot field goal late in the half and the Nittany Lions took a 17-14 lead into halftime. Jump ahead to late in the fourth quarter, where Indiana had the ball on the Penn State 21-yard down by three points with five minutes left. Josh Sanguinetti had just intercepted Nittany Lion quarterback Drew Allar, Allar's first interception of the season. The Hoosiers ran the ball on three consecutive plays, picking up a total of four yards. Indiana kicked a field goal to tie it up at 24. A few plays later, Penn State scored a 57-yard touchdown and the Nittany Lions escaped with the win. Last Saturday Wisconsin, hosted No. 3 Ohio Sate. The Badgers were held scoreless through much of the first half until they kicked a 19-yard field goal as the first half came to a close.

Wisconsin trailed 10-3 at the halftime break, The Badgers scored first in the second half, a 13-yard touchdown pass from Braedyen Locke to Will Pauling, to tie it at 10. The Buckeyes took control from there, scoring twice in the second half and beating the Badgers 24-10. Wisconsin surrendered big days to Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson -- who had 162 yards on the ground and a touchdown -- as well as star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. -- who caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Ahead of this week 10 matchup, here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Hoosiers to take on the Badgers.

Last Time They Met

The last time these two teams played each other was in an early December during the 2020 season, No. 12 Indiana beat No. 16 Wisconsin 14-6 in Madison. Jack Tuttle found Peyton Hendershot for a 1-yard score in the second quarter and later found Whop Philyor from seven yards out for the Hoosiers' only two touchdowns of the game. The Indiana defense, which was a strength of the 2020 Hoosiers, kept Wisconsin out of the end zone for four quarters. The Badgers got points on two field goals, one in the second quarter and the other in the third quarter. It was Indiana's first win over Wisconsin since 2002. After the game, a live postgame interview with Tom Allen was interrupted by countless players professing their love for their head coach.

Injury Report

DB Phillip Dunnam, OL Max Longman and WRs E.J. Williams and Cam Camper were all listed as questionable on the Hoosiers' pregame availability report last weekend. Dunnam, Williams and Camper were all dressed and warmed up in full pads. DB Noah Pierre -- who made the trip to Penn State and was seen on crutches, DB Jamier Johnson and LB Kaiden Turner were listed as out. For the first time all season QB Dexter Williams was not listed on the availability report, leading one to believe he is back to being 100% healthy. Brendan Sorsby had to make a visit to the medical tent late in the game to get his throwing shoulder checked out, but he did not miss any snaps.

Storylines to keep an eye on...

Can Indiana consistently get the ball into Jaylin Lucas' hands in space? On Saturday at Penn State, Lucas touched the football twice. He ran the ball once for -5 yards and fielded a punt in which he lost nine yards on. He was not targeted a single time in the passing game. For the Hoosiers offense to have consistent success, they need to find ways to get their most dynamic playmaker the ball in situations where he can do damage. A handoff between the tackles to a 5-foot-9, 170 pound Lucas is not getting the ball to him in a situation where he can make something happen. In the same vein, a swing pass to him where he catches the ball five yards behind the line of scrimmage and has a defender already closing in on him is not a quality touch either. There's no reason, Lucas can't line up in the slot or even on the outside for a handful of plays each game. It gives the opposing defense something else to think about and gives Lucas space to put his game-breaking speed to use. If Indiana wants to see some consistent offensive success moving forward, Lucas is going to need more than one offensive touch a game. What will Brendan Sorsby look like after a career game? In his second start as 'the guy' for Indiana, Sorsby had his best game as a Hoosier. The redshirt freshman completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 269 yards and three touchdowns against a talented Penn State secondary. The performance last week came a week after Sorsby disappointed at home against Rutgers. Against the Scarlet Knights, Sorsby completed less than 50% of his passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns -- one through the air and one on the ground. Which Sorsby will Indiana fans get on Saturday against Wisconsin? What will Wisconsin look like given its current health situation? The Badgers are already without their starting quarterback. Tanner Mordecai went down with an injury earlier this season and Braedyn Locke has taken over ever since. Locke has started the last three games for Wisconsin and has struggled. He's completing less than 50% of his passes and is averaging less than 150 passing yards per game. The Badgers also lost fith-year senior Chez Mellusi to a season-ending broken leg earlier this season as well. Staying in the running back room, Wisconsin could be without the Big Ten's leading rusher against Indiana. Braelon Allen suffered an apparent left leg injury on the last play of the first half in Wisconsin's Saturday loss to Ohio State. WR/Punt returner Chimere Dike also went down with an injury on Saturday against the Buckeyes. On Monday, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell addressed the injury concerns surrounding his team. “(Allen and Dike) were out of practice on Sunday, didn’t do a whole lot," Fickell said. "But it’s only Monday, so we’ll have to find out some things as we move forward in the week.”

