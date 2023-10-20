Rutgers makes the trip to Bloomington a week after a come-from-behind victory at home against Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights trailed 24-6 after three quarters. After being kept out of the end zone for the first three quarters of the game, the Scarlet Knights put three touchdowns on the board in the fourth quarter. Rutgers got two scores from the offense and one from the defense.

The last three quarters were completely different stories. The Hoosiers' offense failed to put any more points on the board and the defense had no answer for the Wolverines' adjustments. Both Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby saw the field for the second straight week as Indiana's indecisiveness at quarterback continued.

Who will secure Indiana's starting quarterback job?

For the second time this season, Indiana pitted Tayven Jackson and Brandon Sorsby against each other. The first time came in the first two weeks of the season and Jackson won the starting job. After the two rotated last week against Michigan, the starting quarterback spot it back up for grabs. At a point in the second half last week, the two redshirt freshmen switched off every drive. First off all, no quarterback can get develop any type of rhythm in a game that they're playing one drive at a time. Add that the 'tryouts' came against the No. 2 ranked team in the country and I'm not sure how the Indiana coaching staff could've come to a decision based on last week. After all, Indiana scored one touchdown last week and it came on a pass from a wide receiver (who played quarterback early in his Indiana career). This issue is complicated even further when you through Dexter Williams into the mix. The redshirt junior will likely be made available for the Hoosiers against the Scarlet Knights this week. Tom Allen has made it clear that he is looking forward to getting Williams back and that he plans to use him. Is all of this season's quarterback flip-flopping going to result in Williams assuming the starting role? Will the Hoosiers stick with "their guy" in Jackson, or will Sorsby make the jump from backup to starter? We really have no clue who's going to take the field for Indiana as the starter against Rutgers, but for the sake of his future with Indiana, Tom Allen needs to make sure he gets this decision right.

Can the Indiana defense slow down the Rutgers running game?

The Indiana defense has struggled to stop the run this season. The Hoosiers' defense is allowing 158 yards on the ground per game this season, that ranks 12th in the Big Ten. Indiana has allowed all five FBS teams they've played this year to run for north of 120 yards. In week four against Akron, Indiana allowed 263 rushing yards. The Zips currently sit dead last in the MAC in rush yards per game with 97.7 per contest. In the game Indiana struggled specifically with containing Akron quarterback DJ Irons. Irons ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns against the Hoosiers back in that week four matchup. Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has been decent with his legs this year, he ranks third amongst Big Ten quarterbacks with 219 rushing yards. Containing Wimsatt is jsut one part of the challenge defensively for the Hoosiers against the Scarlet Knights. Kyle Monangai is the leading rusher in the Big Ten through the first seven weeks of the season. The junior ranks 10th in the country in carries with 120 on the season. He's tough to bring down, typically requiring multiple defenders to bring him to the turf. If Indiana wants a chance to beat Rutgers on Saturday, it starts with slowing down the Scarlet Knights' ground attack.

Can Jaylin Lucas return to his freshman season form?

When these two teams met a season ago, Lucas ran the opening kick of the game back for a touchdown. It was one of his two kick return touchdowns last season. This year, the special teams All-American has not looked as dangerous in the return game. Lucas' average yards per return on kickoffs this season is down seven yards from what it was a season ago. A large part of that is most likely due to Lucas' increased workload on offense this year. Outside of the return game, Lucas has largely disappointed this season. A lot was expected of the sophomore and he hasn't quite lived up to those expectations during the 2023 season, however it isn't necessarily his fault. Think back to when Indiana's offense has looked the best this season, excluding the game against Indiana State. The third quarter of Indiana's loss to Louisville and the first quarter against Michigan likely come to mind. In those quarters, in which Indiana has looked the best this season, Lucas has been at the center of it. In the third quarter against Louisville, Lucas had a 30-yard touchdown reception that began the Hoosier's comeback efforts that ultimately fell short. In the first quarter against Michigan, it was Lucas who was on the receiving end of McCulley's 44-yard touchdown bomb. Simply put, when Lucas is involved in the offense, the offense has looked better than when he hasn't been involved at all. Indiana needs to make getting the ball to its most dynamic player a priority on offense.