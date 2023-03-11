A win on Saturday night would earn IU a spot in the Big Ten Tournament title game for the second time in program history (2001).

Penn State became the fourth double-digit seed in Big Ten Tournament history to advance to the semifinal round with a 67-65 overtime victory over the second-seeded Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night.

The Big Ten Conference basketball regular season has concluded and now we are deep into conference tournament play with the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers, who come in as a three seed, facing off against Penn State in the semifinal round.

In that game, Pen State was led by Seth Lundy with 25 points. The Nittany Lions hit a program-record 18 3s. This loss was during Indiana's poor three-game skid.

The last time Indiana faced off against Penn State was in early January where the Hoosier lost at their place 85-66 in one of the more disappointing losses this season for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 11 points and Trey Galloway added 10.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last couple months due to a 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. He continues to be out.

You can read more about it here.

He is planning on applying for a medical hardship waiver so he can come back next season.

It was announced last week that Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson will remain out following surgery on his broken right foot for the rest of the season.

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis will carry Indiana

This time of year, you look to your stars to play like stars. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis will be the guys to carry Indiana moving forward.

In last night's win over Maryland, those two put Indiana on their back combining for 41 of Indiana's 70 points. They played like the leaders they needed to and thus got Indiana the win.

Today, there is no different strategy, those two will be relied on heavily. Indiana only goes as far as they do.

Defense will push the Hoosiers to Big Ten Tournament Finals

The defensive end is where Indiana's biggest strength has came from for nearly two years now. Indiana's defense is what pushed them past Maryland, and it will need to be down again today vs Penn State.

Safe to say last time Indiana faced off vs Penn State, there was no sign of their elite defense that game. Penn State torched them.

Penn State plays one of the more free flowing offenses in country and they love to shoot the three ball. Indiana needs to be in its highest form.

Play good defense, you are in the championship game.

Survive, advance, get more revenge

Well, it is that time of the year. It's March, which means there are no guaranteed games after you lose.

For the first time in a long time, the Hoosiers have an overall clear path this postseason. They are a lock for the NCAA Tournament and have arguably the best draw of the Big Ten Tournament even at the No. 3 seed.

They took down one task with Maryland, getting their revenge after they were beat by the Terps earlier in the season. Now, Indiana has another chance to do the same thing vs Penn State. Only this time, the reward is getting to the Big Ten Tournament finals.

It's survive and advance time. Indiana must win to keep their goals alive.



