BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball is back in action Saturday afternoon for a noon tip, hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana (13-8, 5-5) won its last time out, defeating Iowa but at a potential cost. The Hoosiers persevered despite injuries to Xavier Johnson and Malik Reneau, who's status is up in the air for the contest with the visiting Nittany Lions and potentially moving forward. IU's defense was once again staunch, Kel'el Ware battled and Anthony Leal shined to snap a three-game skid and check the first box of a pivotal week of defending home court. With contests at Ohio State and Purdue on the immediate horizon, the Hoosiers have a chance to capitalize on the home cooking in Bloomington. Penn State (10-11, 4-6) is coming off of one of its more impressive victories of the season, winning its first game away from the Bryce Jordan Center en route to a 15-point victory over Rutgers. The Nittany Lions own victories over Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin this season, currently sitting alone in the No. 11 spot in the conference. There's the chance for both teams to pull even should the Nittany Lions pull out a victory later this afternoon. Before the mid-day tilt gets underway, take a detailed look and dive into the numbers that could define Saturday's contest.

Advertisement

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Mike Rhoades Career Record: 383-200, 10-11 at Penn State 20th year as a head coach, first year with the Nittany Lions Former Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry was one of the most sought-after head coaches last carousel, taking the Notre Dame job after Mike Brey's resignation from the position left a vacancy. In his place, Rhoades made the jump from VCU to State College. In his last season with the Rams, his VCU team won the double – earning both A10 regular season and tournament championships. It was the third and final NCAA Tournament appearance he'd earn with the Rams, where he left as the fourth winningest coach in the program's history. Penn State is his fourth different stop in his career as a head coach, adding Rice and Randolph-Macon College to his resume alongside VCU. His teams have only finished with a sub .500 record twice throughout his college career.

This Season

KenPom: 101 (IU 89) Torvik: 98 (IU 78) EvanMiya: 97 (87) NET Ranking: 114 (94) Penn State's analytical profile doesn't necessarily paint the picture of a team that is great either offensively or defensively, but its the tempo that defines the playstyle for the Nittany Lions. The country's 110th-best offense and 103rd-best defense by adjusted efficiency is paired with the 44th-quickest adjusted tempo in college basketball this year. They struggle to knock down shots at a consistent rate, owning a 49.4% effective field goal percentage as a team. Their 30.5% three-point percentage is sub-300 in the sport but nearly 40% of the Nittany Lion shots come from distance, and they're a poor offensive rebounding team. In short, the Nittany Lions go one-and-done on the offensive end more than they'd prefer to. Yet, Penn State's greatest attribute his season is its ability to not turn the ball over while forcing a ton of opponent turnovers. Opponent possessions end up in the hands of the Nittany Lions at the nation's 17th-highest rate (22.1%). The interior defense is suspect, as opponents shoot 53.0% from two this season against the Nittany Lions. Teams only shoot 31.1% from three against them, but if a team is so impactful – employing an inside-out philosophy in the same fashion that Indiana has for most of the season – it may not matter as much. It's almost a completely overturned roster for Rhoades' crew, which is to be expected when a completely new coach comes inhabits the situation he did heading into the season. Usual starting five – Ace Baldwin Jr., Kanye Clary*, Qudus Wahab, Nick Kern Jr., Zach Hicks *Clary missed last game at Rutgers and has been under the day-to-day tag. In his place, D'Marco Dunn joined the front line. EvanMiya.com Net Rating: +11.9 (99.4 offensive rating, 87.5 defensive rating). - Clary, a 5-11 sophomore guard, is one of the Big Ten's leading scorers this season and among the nation's top breakout candidates. Returning to State College after a freshman season that saw him average just 3.4 points a game on 43.4% shooting, he's up to.a staggering 18.4 points a game on more efficient shooting splits. Typically these types of jumps result in more reckless shot-taking, but it's only equated in more offensive production from the Nittany Lions' top scoring option. He takes 30.8% of the shots when he's on the floor this season.

- Baldwin Jr., a 6-1 senior transfer guard from VCU, was a two-time All-Conference selection in the Atlantic 10, and doubled up on the conference's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards with Rhoades in the Rams' program a season ago. This season, he's scoring a career-high 13.2 points a game, but its coming at some of the lowest shooting efficiency of his career – just 38.4% from the field and 31.9% from three. He's the owner of PSU's highest assist rate this year. - Wahab, a 6-11 graduate forward and two-time transfer formerly of Georgetown and Maryland, owns Penn State's highest offensive rating for an individual player this year (124.4). Averaging 9.2 points and 8.0 rebounds a game, all while shooting a career-high 62.6% from the field, and he's started all 21 games as the man in the middle for the Nittany Lions this year. - Kern Jr., a 6-6 junior transfer guard from VCU, has returned to the starting lineup over the last four games and scored double digit points in six of the last eight contests. He's averaging 7.9 points a game this year on 53.6% shooting back alongside running mate Baldwin Jr. - Hicks, a 6-8 junior transfer forward from Temple, is averaging 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a night and started every game he's appeared in this year. Notable Bench Options - D'Marco Dunn, junior 6-6 transfer guard from North Carolina: Averages 7.0 points a game (career high), shoots 33% from three. Made two starts this year, and was the replacement for Clary after missing Wednesday's game versus Rutgers. - Puff Johnson, senior 6-8 transfer wing from North Carolina: Averages 6.4 points a game, but is shooting a career-worst 37.1% from the field. - Jameel Brown, sophomore 6-4 guard: Averages 3.7 points a game, shoots a team-high 34% from three (16-of-47). - RayQuawndis Mitchell, graduate 6-5 guard and four-time transfer (Idaho, Otero JC, UIC, Kansas City): Appeared in 15 games this season, averages 2.2 points a game. - Leo O'Boyle, graduate 6-7 transfer forward from Lafayette: Appeared in 21 games this season, made one start. Averaging 2.2 points a game.

Storylines to monitor…

Lineup variation and new load of minutes for bench options in case of injury... As much as Indiana has Kel'el Ware to thank for the victory over the Hawkeyes Tuesday night, the Hoosiers' can equally give props to Anthony Leal. He patiently waited his turn for minutes in the Indiana rotation, and it's paid off in his fifth and final season with the Hoosiers. Now, Mike Woodson said he's firmly in the mix, and he should be. He plays stingy defense and competes like no other, helps direct traffic on that end of the floor and makes heady plays at the drop of a hat upon entering the game. He's also got a knowledge of where to be on offense and threatens with a three-point shot. That checks all the boxes for a senior contributor on this year's team. The only question is how much playing time will be coming his way. If Indiana is missing either Xavier Johnson, Malik Reneau or both on Saturday afternoon, then the Hoosiers will be scrambling to make the necessary adjustments on both ends of the floor in order to best matchup personnel-wise. Leal is one of those players who may get the chance to capitalize once again in the next-man-up role.

Quick Hitters