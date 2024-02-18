BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - For the first and only time this season, Indiana squares off against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana (14-10, 6-7 in Big Ten play) is a week removed from a 20-point loss on the road in West Lafayette against Purdue. The Boilermakers controlled the game for the better part of 35 minutes, improving to 2-0 against the Hoosiers this season. Northwestern (17-8, 8-6 in Big Ten play) makes the weekend trip to Bloomington on the heels of a narrow road loss in New Jersey against Rutgers earlier this week. After heading into halftime with a seven point lead, the Wildcats struggled coming out of the halftime break. Northwestern was outscored by 10 points in the final 20 minutes by Rutgers on Thursday. Since the turn of the new year, Indiana is just 4-7. The Hoosiers have dropped five of their last seven contests entering Sunday's clash with the Wildcats. Similarly, Northwestern enters the weekend matchup losers of three of its last five games, including back-to-back overtime losses to Purdue and Minnesota in January. Before Indiana's Sunday matinee with Northwestern, take a comprehensive look at the Big Ten matchup.

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Chris Collins Career Record: 172-170 overall, same at Northwestern 11th year as head coach, same with the Wildcats Chris Collins, the 2022-23 Big Ten Coach of the Year, has taken Northwestern to places the program has never been before during his tenure with the Wildcats. Before Collins took over the head coaching gig with Northwestern, the Wildcats had never made an NCAA Tournament appearance. Now the Wildcats have two, one in 2017 and one in 2023 under the guidance of Collins. The son of former NBA All-Star and NBA head coach Doug Collins, Chris is a 1996 graduate of Duke University. Collins appeared in three NCAA Tournaments and one Final Four, winning two ACC regular season championships with Duke before a short professional career in Finland. Prior to taking over at Northwestern, Collins spent 13 seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater. Before that, Collins spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Seton Hall.

This Season

KenPom: 49 (Indiana is 98) Torvik: 36 (Indiana is 89) EvanMiya: 51 (Indiana is 86) NET Ranking: 59 (Indiana is 99) The Wildcats' analytical profile this season is a bit of a mixed bag. Northwestern is 8-7 in quad one and quad two games, headlined by wins over Dayton, Purdue and Illinois. However, the Wildcats have a quad four loss, an early season slip-up at home against Chicago State. Playing at one of the slowest paces in college basketball -- Northwestern plays at the 34-slowest adjusted tempo in the nation -- the Wildcats possess the countries 37th-best offense and 79th-best defense by adjusted efficiency. Partly because of that slow pace and partly because of the play of fifth-year guard Boo Buie, the Wildcats are great at taking care of the ball. Northwestern's turnover rate is one of the 20 best rates in the country. Northwestern is an incredibly efficient 3-point shooting team, ranking sixth in the country at 39.4% this season. However, the Wildcats are without Ty Berry, their best shooter, for the remainder of the season. While they're efficient from deep, Northwestern doesn't take a ton of shots from distance. The Wildcats rank 195th in 3-point rate this season. As good as they are at shooting the 3-ball, the Wildcats are almost equally as bad at defending it. Opponents are shooting 36% from downtown against Northwestern this season. The Wildcats 3-point defense ranks sub-300th in college basketball. The Wildcats also have struggled to rebound the ball this season. On the defensive glass, Northwestern's rebound rate sits right around 150th in the country at 28.4. On the offensive glass, the Wildcats possess the 286th-best offensive rebound rate. Northwestern is also a team that doesn't get to the free throw line with much frequency. The Wildcats take just under 17 foul shots a game, with a free throw rate ranking 277th in the nation. Additionally, Northwestern has a tough time keeping opponents off the charity stripe. The Wildcats' 41.4 opponent free throw rate ranks in the bottom 35 in the country. Usual starting five – Boo Buie, Ty Berry*, Brooks Barnhizer, Ryan Langborg, Matthew Nicholson *Berry is out of the rest of the season with a torn meniscus. In the two games that Berry has missed this season, Nick Martinelli has started in his place.

- Buie, a 6-foot-2 graduate guard has spent all five seasons of his college basketball career with Northwestern. Buie leads the Wildcats and ranks fourth in the Big Ten in points per game, averaging 19.2 per contest. Buie also ranks fourth in the conference in assists per game at 5.2. Nobody in the conference has played more minutes this season than the Albany, N.Y native. Buie plays an average of 36.6 minutes per game. In a win over Indiana last season, Buie converted on a game-winning floater as time expired, leading the Wildcats to a win over the Hoosiers. In Northwestern's last game against Rutgers, Buie became the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points. Buie is 19 points away from becoming the school's all-time leading scorer. - Berry, a 6-foot-3 senior guard and one of the captain for this Northwestern team is out for the rest of the season after tearing his meniscus. Before he went down with the injury, Berry was averaging 11.6 points per game. On the season, the senior was making 2.4 3-point shots a game on a team-best 43% shooting from downtown. - Barnhizer, a 6-foot-6 junior guard is the team's second-leading scorer this season averaging 14.3 points per contest. In Northwestern's loss to Rutgers, Barhizer recorded his third double-double in his last four games with an 11-point and 14-rebound performance against the Scarlet Knights. Barnhizer leads the Wildcats in rebounds a game, averaging 7.0 on the season. The Lafayette, Indiana native is one of two players in college basketball this season averaging 14-plus points, 7-plus rebounds and 1.9-plus steals per game this season. - Langborg, a 6-foot-4 graduate guard and transfer from Princeton is one of three transfers on the Northwestern roster this season. He was ejected after playing just 10 minutes in Northwestern's most recent game against Rutgers. Langborg was a key piece to Princeton's Sweet Sixteen run a season ago. Langborg's 2.1 made 3-pointers a game ranks eighth in the Big Ten this season. - Nicholson, a 7-foot center out of Clarkston, Michigan averages 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season for the Wildcats. Nicholson is first on Northwestern's active career blocks leaderboard with 80 shots swatted throughout his career in Evanston. Notable Bench Options - Nick Martinelli, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward has appeared in 25 games this season for Northwestern and has started two games in place of the injured Ty Berry. Martinelli is averaging 7.6 points per game this season and is shooting 39% from 3-point range on limited attempts a game. - Luke Hunger, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward has appeared in 22 games, starting five this season for the Wildcats. Hunger is averaging just 10.3 minutes per game this season. - Blake Preston, a 6-foot-9 graduate forward has appeared in 21 games this season all off the bench for Northwestern. Preston is averaging 2.0 points per game on 1.6 field goal attempts per game this season. - Jordan Clayton, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard is averaging 8.2 minutes per game in 21 appearances off the bench this year. Clayton is shooting just 19% (4-21) from the field this season.

Storylines to monitor…

Can Indiana assert its dominance in the paint... Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware are almost solely responsible for Indiana's offense on most nights. The Hoosiers' two bigs are first and second on the team in scoring and have great chemistry with each other in the post. In order for Indiana to come away with a win against Northwestern, the Hoosiers need Reneau and Ware to play well on the offensive end of the floor. At 7-foot-0, 280 pounds Matthew Nicholson will draw the assignment of one of Reneau or Ware defensively for the Wildcats. The problem for Northwestern is deciding who guards whatever big Nicholson doesn't. The Wildcats have size elsewhere on the roster, but those guys are bench players that don't often see much playing time. No matter how the matchups shake out, the two bigs for Indiana are likely to see double teams early and often from Northwestern. If the Hoosiers can combat the double-teams down low and dominate the Wildcats in the paint, Indiana could find tremendous offensive success against Northwestern. Xavier Johnson's uncertain health status... Xavier Johnson is currently out indefinitely with an elbow injury. Johnson has missed the last three games after being forced to exit Indiana's win over Iowa late in the second half. While much has been made of Johnson's poor play this season on the offensive end of the floor, the sixth-year guard has still been quite impactful on the defensive end this year. At this stage in his career, Gabe Cupps isn't yet a great defender. That's notable considering how great Boo Buie has played this season. Indiana fans have not forgotten the 21-point performance that Buie had last season against the Hoosiers without Johnson on the floor. He capped that game off with a game-winning buzzer beater. Going against one of the most experienced and talented guards in the conference in Buie, Johnson's defense will most assuredly be missed on Sunday.

