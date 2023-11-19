NEW YORK – Indiana basketball's premier multi-team event of the non-conference schedule has finally arrived, as the Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0) are set to open up the Saatva Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden with the fifth-ranked, defending national champion UConn Huskies (3-0, 0-0). It's a quick turnaround for Indiana, who once again needed all 40 minutes to put away Wright State in less-than-convincing fashion on Thursday night, 89-80. For all of the issues Indiana's offense seemingly rectified through the first set of contests of the season, the Hoosiers' defense was woeful in trying to keep the Raiders' off the board. On the other hand, UConn is rolling throughout the early portion of its schedule. None of the competition has been stiff – all three wins coming by at least 34 points against sub-200 or worse teams by KenPom – but the margin of victory and the fashion in which they're coming in suggests why the Huskies are among the elite of the elite once again this season. Ahead of the early afternoon tipoff later this afternoon, preview everything you need to know about the Huskies and the marquee matchup.

(Troy Taormina/USA Today)

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Dan Hurley 14th year, 6th at UConn Career Record: 258-160, 107-55 with Huskies Hurley reached the mountain top last season in his 13th year as a head coach in college basketball when he and the Huskies cut down the nets, a testament to the steady momentum the program had been building in the years previous to last year's campaign. His career has been accelerated, fulfilling a couple of assistant roles before landing his first head coaching gig as the head coach of St. Benedict's Prep – the place he first established himself as a leader at the helm of a winning program. Under his tutelage, the program became one of the country's powerhouses at the high school level. From there, Hurley moved back to the college game, taking over Wagner for two seasons before Rhode Island for six seasons. Hurley has led teams to the NCAA Tournament five times, but has advanced past the first round only three times. Of course, one of them came just last season when the Huskies were the last team standing at the summit of college basketball.

Last Season

The aforementioned reigning national champions season could be described by three separate stints. The Huskies opened the year at 14-0, but then dropped 7 of the next 12 contests they played in. Yet, UConn finished the season back in the form of a buzzsaw, winning 11 of its final 12 games en route to a national title, winning all six of the NCAA tournament games by at least 13 points. From December on, the Huskies were a mainstay in KenPom's top-10, even despite a stretch of six losses in eight games during the Big East gauntlet. The Huskies were among the elites in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, toting the 3rd-best offense and 7th-best defense at the conclusion of the season. Where opponents did score their points against UConn was at the free throw line, but elsewhere, opponents shot just 29.7% from three and 44.4% on twos.The Huskies' eight losses came by an average of just 5.6 points per contest, while their 31 victories came by a staggering 19.38 points per game. Just five victories came by less than 10 points. Many of the contributors from last year's team moved on, whether to professional ranks or another school. Players like Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson Jr. and others aren't suiting up for the Huskies this season, but they're still a more than capable opponent guided by a head coach who has all of the momentum on his side right now.

This Season

Again, it's early, but the Huskies aren't wasting time to prove they're out for a follow-up tour. UConn's 6th-ranked offense and 7th-ranked offense combines to create the nation's No. 4 team by KenPom's metrics. Whatever UConn has wanted, it's got on either end of the floor without much resistance at all. Dating back to last season, Connecticut will enter the contest with the nation's longest active winning streak (nine games). In the league's preseason coaches' poll, both Marquette and Creighton were picked above the reigning champions. - Sophomore big Donovan Clingan came into the season with massive shoes to fill after the departure of Sanogo to the next level and as one of the only returners from last year's team, but he's been as advertised thus far. He's not had to see the floor much, only playing in 45% of the Huskies' minutes on the floor due to the large advantages they've held over opponents in the first three games. When he is on the floor, the offense runs through him – taking 38.1% of the shots from offense during his share of the court. He's averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in his need-limited role.

(David Butler II/ISA Today)

- Senior guard Tristen Newton is back for his second, and final, season in Storrs after transferring from East Carolina. He wasted little time in making an impact last year, earned All-Final Four team honors and recorded two triple-doubles last season. Now, as one of two returning starters from last year's title-winning team, he's looking to repeat and further his impact on the Huskies' roster. The 6-foot-5 ball-handler is the premier option in the backcourt for Hurley's Connecticut team this year. - After transferring from Rutgers last year, Cam Spencer comes to Storrs this season as one of the Huskies' biggest shooting threats this season. From distance, he's lights out – shooting 11-24 from distance and having only taken four shots from inside the arc this year. He's also served as a nice facilitator for a UConn team that assists on 59.6% of its made field goals, averaging five assists a game and having a 3-1 assist/turnover ratio. His individual offensive rating is a staggering 152.8. - The other of the returning starters, Alex Karaban, is the leading scorer through three games of this iteration of the Huskies, averaging 17.0 points and 6.3 rebounds and amassing an even more impressive individual offensive rating than Spencer – but only just. A 65.4% shooter through the first three contests of the year, his rating individually sits at 154.6. - Hurley told the media that highly touted five-star freshman guard Stephon Castle, who had started the first two contests for the Huskies, would miss some time after undergoing a procedure:

- In his absence, expect freshman guard Solomon Ball, a former four-star recruit, to start in his place. In 29 minutes versus Mississippi Valley State, Ball scored 10 points but was inefficient – just 3-of-12 from the field.

Storylines to monitor…

The battle on the blocks… Indiana's frontcourt pairing of Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware has been impressive so far for a Hoosier squad that's been struggling for answers elsewhere. In a way, that's to be expected given the competition Indiana has played to open the season so far. Yet, by that same standard, none of Indiana's three victories so far have been comfortable by any means. Now, the new 'buddy ball' duo will face the toughest task of the young season in Clingan and Karaban, a highly regarded frontcourt in its own right. It should be a fascinating showcase and a great opportunity to get a glimpse at the true potential of the Hoosiers' new pairing up front. Will Xavier Johnson be able to go, and will he have an impact? Just when Indiana felt as if they'd escaped the lasting grasp of Wright State on Thursday night, the final breaths had a tense moment all in its own when Xavier Johnson went down awkwardly and exited the game. He would stay on the bench and receive medical treatment and walk through the postgame handshake line under his own power, but postgame, Mike Woodson didn't know about the status of his sixth-year senior guard and team captain. With no Castle for UConn, having Johnson and Galloway together in the Hoosier backcourt would be advantageous for Indiana's chances at gaining a leg up on the opponent. If not, Woodson will have a decision to make regarding who to fulfill the position. Would he trust freshman guard Gabe Cupps, who's been phenomenal in his role so far, to then shoulder the load? Would IU turn to CJ Gunn, who looked better after a struggle-filled start to the season on Thursday night? Indiana would need to act quickly. First true litmus test… Of course, in a results-based business, Indiana would much rather be where they are right now – three wins and zero losses – than to have an early blemish on its record. The problem lies with how these wins have come – riddled with miscues, frustration and possible problem points for both right now and the immediate future. The Hoosiers have overcome them down the stretch late, partially by their own doing and partially because of the competition they were facing. But, the latter is no longer true. UConn is the better team between these two squads on paper, in an east environment and under the national spotlight. Indiana will very soon find out if the early season worries are to be an issue going forward or if things can be solved in any fashion. Mistakes other teams couldn't take advantage of will be punished by a powerful Husky team. Hidden issues will then be exposed. Indiana's performance, as well as its response, will be crucial on Sunday.

(Rich Janzaruj/Herald Times)

Quick Hitters