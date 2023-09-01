Before kickoff comes this Saturday, here's what you need to know regarding the Hoosiers' week one clash with the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes have their eyes on a national title and a return to the top of the Big Ten mountain, being bested by fierce foe Michigan in consecutive years. The Hoosiers, on the other hand, are looking to avoid another season in purgatory and escape from the conference's cellar despite multiple pundits depicting it as their projected landing space at the season's end.

Indiana has yet to publicly name a starting quarterback, and although Ohio State named former four-star QB Kyle McCord to be their starter, expect the Buckeyes to utilize both McCord and Devin Brown. The two programs, while in somewhat similar QB situations, are not in the same landscape as far as season aspirations.

Ohio State has come out victorious in the previous 28 meetings between the program dating back to the 1980's, and are heavy favorites to extend the streak to 29 in front of a national audience on Saturday afternoon, the first Big Ten football conference game to be broadcast on CBS under the new seven year, $8 billion media deal the conference signed last year.

Indiana football (0-0) is set to kick off year seven under head coach Tom Allen on Saturday afternoon when the No. 3-ranked team in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) come to town for one final Big Ten East clash under the current scheduling and division format.

The task for opening weekend matchups don't come much steeper than this one.

QB Dexter Williams II completed 6-of-19 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and was also the Hoosiers' leading rusher on the afternoon, accumulating just 49 yards of rushing on 16 carries. OSU standout WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hauled in seven receptions for 135 yards, and C.J. Stroud was an efficient 17-of-28 for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

The Hoosiers traveled to Ohio Stadium last November for game 10 of the regular season, in which Ohio State defeated Indiana, 56-14. The victory extended the Buckeyes' streak to 28 straight victories over the Hoosiers.

The first-ever mandated availability report is set to release two hours before kickoff on Saturday – around 1:30 p.m.

WR Cam Camper could potentially have a "pitch count" of sorts as he nears full recovery from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2022 campaign 10 months ago. Allen says he'll be a starter on the outside for Indiana this weekend.

The Hoosiers have maintained relatively healthy through fall camp, and are expected to be at or near full availability for Saturday.

Forgive the obvious, but who is Indiana's quarterback and, more importantly, how will they handle OSU's defense?

It's been a lingering question for months – who takes the first snaps of the season at quarterback for Indiana? Even the voice of the Hoosiers, Don Fischer, tried prying it out of Allen on their weekly radio show, Inside Indiana Football.

"I'm going to ask you the question that everyone's been asking for months: who's your quarterback?," Fischer asked.

"Do you really think I'm going to tell you that?," Allen said after a pause.

So – although we haven't been made aware who Indiana's starting quarterback is, we do know that the challenge either Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby will face will be one of their toughest of the season. The Buckeye defense, led by national stars J.T. Tuimoloau and Tommy Eichenberg, checks in at No. 10 on Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ rankings – and combined with the rankings' top offense, they're the No. 2 overall team according to Connelly's calculations.

So, as much as the emphasis has been put on figuring out quarterback, the point remains that whoever jogs out for the Hoosiers' first drive Saturday will still face a vaunted defense eager to cause problems for a young quarterback making his first career start.

Limiting mistakes and keeping composure in the midst of the challenge will be of utmost importance.

How tangible are Indiana's differences in the trenches?

Two groups with a microscope on them this weekend are the front line groups for each side of the ball, the Hoosier offensive and defensive lines. Considerable strides were made this offseason to revitalize both groups, but the reasoning behind it is where variation lies.

Indiana's defensive line, through graduation or other forms of departure, features nearly an entire new unit of contributors. Allen has mentioned that the Indiana D-line group is "bigger and more physical" than any other D-line group he's had in his time in Bloomington, and expects the Hoosiers' defensive front to be among the strengths of the entire team.

The offensive line, however, has been fairly criticized amongst the groups that comprise the roster due to their falters in recent seasons. But with a new position coach – Bob Bostad, who Allen called a "bulldog" in his approach to coaching – the group continues to tote a new confidence, a new moxie about their approach, and the Hoosiers say they've noticed.

But how will that translate to Saturday's, to opponents who aren't wearing the same jersey and resisting from going full-boar in prevention of injuries and the like? We likely won'r have a feel of it for a few weeks, with the first two opponents the Hoosiers face being on near complete opposite ends of the spectrum – Ohio State being a national title threat, Indiana State being an FCS opponent.

Bottom line, the Hoosiers' changes up front will have quite the litmus test to begin the season. We'll soon know just how much truth Indiana's words have carried thus far.

Matchup to watch: Indiana DBs vs. Ohio State WRs

Another of the groups with a heap of turnover this past offseason is the defensive back group, but especially the Indiana corners. Brandon Shelby, the oldest coach on Indiana's staff, entered his 13th season by starting over at ground zero with his unit, full of new faces that are looking for new beginnings in Bloomington.

Like the group as a whole, the cornerbacks will have their hands full with what may be America's deepest, most talented WR room. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka jump off the page instantly as the most dynamic, proficient duo in the country, but Brian Hartline's group has talent oozing out of it everywhere you look. If they haven't earned the title of WRU, they're certainly in the conversation.

How will the unit of Hoosier DBs look versus the Ohio State wideouts? Can they come together in cohesion to find some sort of answer, some sort of stoppage from what could be one of the sport's most prolific passing offenses this year, or will the group look like a ragtag bunch of players that are still trying to find their footing in unison?

We'll find out the answer soon into Saturday's contest.