BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of America's most storied rivalries prepares to add another chapter tonight. Indiana men's basketball (12-5, 4-2) welcomes the No. 2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2) to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday evening, meeting for the 218th time in series history. Coming off a dominant win over Minnesota, Indiana's tilt with the second-ranked Boilermakers serves as the first of a daunting stretch of the Big Ten's top three teams in the league's standings aside from themselves. Not to mention all the extracurriculars that come with this contest, too. Read further: Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state's most intense rivalry Purdue's only two losses this season have come on the road – at Northwestern to begin league play back in December and a week ago at Nebraska. Now, the Boilermakers enter what will be among the most unfriendly confines they'll venture into all season in the first of two contests between the storied archrivals. It's all set to get underway this evening at 7 p.m. eastern. Before tip off, preview the matchup and take a detailed look at Purdue in our game preview:

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Matt Painter Career Record: 453-205, 428-200 at Purdue 20th year as a head coach, 19th year with the Boilermakers Success is the theme of Painter's stint as the head coach of his alma mater. A four-time recipient of the Big Ten Coach of the Year award, he trails only Gene Keady and Bob Knight for sole possession of first and second place, and is tied with Bo Ryan for third all-time in such honors. His accolade list is CVS receipt-like, and is well-respected as one of the game's best The former guard for the Boilermakers in the late '80s and early '90s and Fort Wayne native has just one other stop as a head coach on his resume – a year as the head coach of Southern Illinois. He'd leave the next year for Purdue's associate head coaching job, and ascend into the real thing a season later. Since then, he's rightfully earned the reputation as one of college basketball's best coaches.

This Season

KenPom: 3rd (IU 91st) Torvik: 2nd (88th) EvanMiya: 2nd (80th) NET Ranking: 3rd (97th) The conversation with Purdue oftentimes starts with reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey, who's seemingly found another gear to his game this season and improved his professional stock in the process. But the overarching theme of this Purdue team, while of course vested through No. 15, is the offense as a whole. With an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 123.7 – 18.5 points above Division I average – the Boilers tote America's second-best offense trailing only Alabama. The biggest difference this season from last is the vastly improved three-point threat, which checks in at No. 9 across the sport this season at 39.8%. For context, Purdue's offense finished 12th in KenPom a season ago while shooting just 32.2% from outside, which was only good for 276th in the country. It's allowed Purdue the luxury to play a second big alongside Edey, freeing up rotational options and elevating the Boiler offense to another level. Any statistic you point to – shooting, rebounding, assist rate and otherwise – all of it suggests what we all know: Purdue is a damn good team offensively. They're pretty stout on the defensive end as well, sporting a top-25 defense with an adjusted efficiency 10.2 points better than DI average at 95.0. About the only place they falter is in turnover creation – sub-300 in the category at turning opponents over on just 15.3% of possessions. Two things are similar from the results of Purdue's road losses this season. Both Nebraska and Northwestern won the turnover battle on the given night and shot a better percentage from the field than the Boilermakers. Read: Indiana's keys to victory versus No. 2 Purdue

- It's pretty tough to miss 7-foot-4 Edey, the consensus reigning National Player of the Year winner by every meaningful publication and the favorite to win it again this season. The advanced metrics agree, too – all listing the Boilermaker big as the sport's best player. He averages 22.3 points and 10.9 boards a night, utilizes 30.8% of the Purdue possessions and takes 27.0% of the shots when on the floor. While Mike Woodson said on his radio show Monday evening that he can't divulge into his exact gameplan to stop the Toronto native, "you pray and hope like hell you can keep him down." - Sophomore guard Braden Smith's impressive second-year leap has been another catalyst in Purdue's stretch atop the sport, working an all-around stat line of 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists a game. His 37.2 assist rate is 15th-best in the country, and he's a 48.2% three-point shooter this season – one of five different Purdue players to shoot above 40% with at least 10 makes this season. - The addition of Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones may have flown under the radar to begin, but the fifth-year guard has established himself as one of the league's most impactful newcomers this season. Averaging 11.3 points in a three-guard frontline rotation for Purdue, the MVC All-Defensive Team and Third-Team All-Conference selection a season ago is making waves for the Boilers as a solid option on any given night. - Sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer is the other of the two returning freshman from a season ago,. While his impact may be overshadowed in some senses by Smith's bounds forward this season, Loyer still poses a double-digit per-night scoring threat and shoots 40.8% from outside. - Sophomore Trey Kaufman-Renn, the 6-foot-9 frontcourt running mate of Edey this season, rounds out the usual starting five for Purdue this season, but plays just 16.6 minutes a night. Splitting time in the frontcourt, like so many others on this team, he's capable of explosion on a given night. He posted a career-high of 23 points versus Illinois on January 5, and will have the task of defending the other of the two IU frontcourt options Edey isn't initially tasked with. - Senior forward Mason Gillis is the definition of a super sub for Purdue this season. Shooting 51.5% from the field and 51.1% from three on 45 attempts this season, Gillis picks and chooses his spots for his 6.4 points a night. But with analytical team-highs in individual offensive rating, true shooting, effective field goal percentage and three-point shooting, he's capable of burning opposing defenses. The multitude of options Purdue has to do so with is part of what makes them so dangerous. - Freshman guard Myles Colvin has had the luxury of being developed at a steady pace, only seeing about a quarter of the Boilermaker minutes on the floor this season thus far. Bu they've been impactful – a plus-100 individual offensive rating, effective field goal and true shooting percentages above 56%, and a 38.5% three-point shooter on 39 attempts. - Junior Caleb Furst, freshman Camden Heide and senior Ethan Morton all see about 13 minutes a night and have appeared in every single game this season, save a lone missed game from Morton. But, all are capable of having a positive impact on the game. All have offensive ratings over 100.0 and can carve out a role in Purdue wins.

Storylines to monitor...

Indiana's three-point defense to face one of its toughest tests... Purdue's offense is among the best in the country for a reason, and defensively, Mike Woodson's unit still isn't where he wants it to be yet as IU enters game 18 of the schedule. The Boilermakers' three-point shooting will call into question a shoddy perimeter defense that raised plenty of questions from the onset of the season, in addition to the trouble that defending Zach Edey presents. If IU can't keep Purdue off the board from distance, then it could be a long night for the home crowd on a brutally cold night in Bloomington. Backcourt matchup... Purdue's three-guard lineup has done wonders for the Boilermakers this season, moving the visitors to another echelon of performance this season. Indiana's perimeter play, outside of Gabe Cupps who does everything to impact winning except consistently score on his own, has been down this season. IU has put a lot of equity into the backcourt combination of Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway, and is counting on CJ Gunn to help supply defense and additional scoring when the Hoosiers go to the bench. Indiana's play from the guards has to be calculated – low turnovers, intensified defense and some sort of scoring production would be helpful for the Hoosiers' cause. Mackenzie Mgbako's continued ascension... MORE: Mackenzie Mgbako's three-level scoring evolution unlocks new mode of production Last season, five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino had one of the defining moments in this rivalry's recent memory when he scored 35 points inside Mackey Arena to help IU sweep the season series with the Boilers last season. Comparisons between Hood-Schifino and Mgbako should stop there, however. Both five-stars, their ways of impacting the outcome of results is much different. However, we've began to see a new side of Mgbako's capabilities with him putting the ball on the floor and getting to the rim with aggression last time out versus Minnesota. Add to that his vast defensive improvements over the past two months or so, and IU has a completely different player than it did at the season's first tip off. Now, playing some of his best basketball, one of the season's biggest stages is set for him to continue his steady rise as of late. Will he capitalize?

