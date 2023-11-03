BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball is set to close out their exhibition slate on Friday evening as the Hoosiers welcome the Marian Knights (NAIA) to Bloomington. This past Sunday, the Hoosiers opened exhibition play versus the University of Indianapolis (D-II). Indiana trailed by a score, 27-25, at the half after the Hoosiers came out flat and struggled to find cohesiveness on the offensive side of the floor. Yet, the Hoosiers quickly found their footing in the final 20 minutes to pace themselves away from the Greyhounds, who won 26 games a season ago, and came away with a 74-52 victory over UIndy. Marian comes into Friday's contest with a 1-0 record attached to their name, having beaten IU Southeast 90-76 in their season opener on October 28. The Knights went 21-10 last season and 10-8 in Crossroads League conference play last season. They received three votes in the NAIA preseason poll that released on October 25. Ahead of the last game before it all gets real, here's what you need to know about the Hoosiers' matchup with the Knights on Friday night.

Last Meeting

Indiana downed Marian in exhibition play last season, 78-42, inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on October 29, 2022. The Hoosiers paced the Knights and had doubled them up by halftime, cruising to a victory behind four Hoosiers landing in double-figures. Malik Reneau was the Indiana leading scorer, tallying a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Logan Duncomb had an 11-point, 11-board double-double as well, and Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson each eclipsed the double digit mark.

Injury Report

Per an official release from Indiana prior to tip-off last week, the Hoosiers had three players miss the exhibition opener: - Kaleb Banks (lower body) - Jakai Newton (knee) - Jordan Rayford (lower body) Banks was held out as a precaution due to issues with a groin strain. Woodson alluded to not wanting the injury to hang around and nag him for longer than needed, so he was inactive for Sunday's game. Newton has been healing from a knee surgery in mid-August to repair a pre-existing injury. There is currently no timetable for his return, although he is walking without crutches as of now. There is currently no further information on Rayford's injury.

Storylines, what to watch for

Somber night in Assembly Hall The Hoosier program lost an icon on Wednesday night when Bob Knight, the three-time national champion coach and polarizing figure, passed away at the age of 83. The team will wear patches on their jersey commemorating his passing all season long with his initials, 'RMK,' and three stars on the patch. Friday night will be the first time the men's team plays in Assembly Hall since his passing. The game will feature many tributes to Knight, including a moment of silence and remembrances of Knight throughout the evening. Marian athletic director Steve Downing was a player under Knight, and he's expected to be in attendance on Friday evening in Bloomington. "The Marian University community and I are saddened at the loss of Coach Knight. I had the privilege of playing basketball for and coaching with coach Knight, and he was my mentor. He believed in the power of sports to shape character and foster teamwork. Our student-athletes at Marian uphold the tradition of excellence that Coach Knight instilled in me and his players," said Downing in a release.

Portraits of former Indiana coach Bob Knight, right, and former player Steve Downing sit on display during the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, Nov. 6, 2009, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (James Brosher)

What's been tinkered with for the Hoosier rotations? Earlier this week, Mike Woodson said he'd like to see more of the three-guard lineup on the floor in the exhibition opener, saying he didn't get the chance to see enough from it just yet. With that in mind, we can likely expect more lineup experimentation on Friday night against the Knights. The Hoosiers' frontcourt rotation should continue to take shape, and the starting five will need to get out to a quicker start. The second unit shined for the Hoosiers in the first contest and showed some promise. If they can follow it up with a second act on Friday night, Indiana could feel much better about their outlook for the season given their depth. They will, however, need more top-line production than what last weekend alluded to.

Quick Hitters