NEW YORK – Indiana basketball suffered it's first defeat of the young season on Sunday afternoon inside Madison Square Garden when the Hoosiers (3-1, 0-0) were beaten handily by No. 5 UConn. Now, just a day later, Indiana must regroup and prepare for the second leg of the Empire Classic back-to-back, a clash with Louisville (2-2, 0-0). As mentioned previously, the Hoosiers kept it close for only so long before a multitude of factors allowed the 5th-ranked Huskies to pull away in the game's final stages. The result is one Mike Woodson called a "wake-up call" for his ball club, a first true assessment at just how Indiana stacks up against the nation's elite. Spoiler, they're still a step or two behind. Louisville was downright awful last season, and the Cardinals are an interesting bunch for what they bring to the table. Sometimes, they'll lose to Chattanooga and need a late-second push to down UMBC. Other times, like on Sunday, Louisville can run with anyone – taking the No.19 Texas Longhorns down to the wire before Max Abmas hit a clutch shot to win it for the Longhorns.

Due to the quick turnaround, here's an abbreviated first glance at the Hoosiers' opponent in the final day of the Saatva Empire Classic.

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Kenny Payne 2nd season as head coach, both with Louisville Career Record: 6-30, same at Louisville After a tumultuous first season at the helm of the Cardinals, the longtime coaching veteran in both the NBA and college ranks as an assistant is hoping for a quick turnabout of fortune in his second year with Louisville. A former player and alum of the Cardinal program, his years of experience prior to landing his first coaching gig came from the New York Knicks, Oregon and Kentucky. Payne is in the second year of his original six year contract.

This Season

Typically, there would be a section in between this one and the head coach's profile to describe how last season went for the opponent. But, it's better summarized in a short, poignant statement: not great. Rumors swirled all offseason that Payne was going to lose his job, already on the hot seat after a 4-28 first campaign with Louisville. All signs point to this season being critical in laying some sort of foundation to build upon if Payne wants to see further into his six-year deal. So far, the returns through four games are a mixed bag in themselves. An opening night nail-biter against lowly UMBC was followed up with a home loss to Chattanooga. Then, Louisville throttled Coppin State, who is only better than two teams in the entirety of Division I college basketball (according to KenPom), but just took No. 19 Texas down to the wire in Madison Square Garden during yesterday's second semifinal matchup. Now, the Hoosiers and Cardinals will do battle in the third place contest in a matchup that looks to be anyone's ball game. - Sophomore guards Skyy Clark and Tre White are the names to know in the Cardinal starting backcourt. Clark, a former Montverde prospect and four-star prospect, transferred to Payne's Cardinal program after his freshman season at Illinois and is averaging 13.3 points an outing. White, a transfer from USC this offseason, was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class as well and is averaging 14.5 points per game as the Cardinals leading scorer in his follow up act. Neither of them as a scorer is particularly efficient, but they get their volume – combining for 49% of the shots taken when on the floor together.

- Redshirt sophomore wing Mike James is the most efficient of the scorers the Cardinal attack totes, a returning starter from a season ago. A 14.0 point per game scorer so far this season, his individual offensive rating is a team-high 126.6 – impressive for his high load of minutes he plays on the floor. - Junior forward and former Tennessee Volunteer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is the lead rebounding threat Indiana will need to contend with – averaging 10 boards per contest this season so far. The most seasoned of the usual starters, his offensive rebound rate of 15.0 and defensive rebound rate of 24.5 are each top-130 in the country. While not a contentious scoring threat, he could extend possessions for the Cardinals if the Hoosiers' woes on the glass aren't improved. - Four-star freshman guard Ty-Laur Johnson doesn't start, but rather leads the bench unit for the Cardinals and serves as the main key threat when the starters catch a breather. His possession rate when on the floor is 24.7, comparable to Tre White's 24.4 when he's on the floor. He's a facilitator too, amassing an assist rate of 24.9 when he's on the floor.

Storylines to monitor...

Can Indiana's backcourt perform better on quick notice? Indiana's backcourt was put to a test on Sunday afternoon in the 20-point loss to UConn, one that proved the Hoosiers are far from where they need to be. Dan Hurley admitted that the Huskies played an entirely different defensive scheme than they're accustomed to in order to takeaway the paint and force Indiana to have to score from the perimeter or off the drive. For the most part, they did that – Kel'el Ware's only buckets came from outside of the paint, and Malik Reneau fought through double-teams before his foul situation saw his night end early. Indiana needs more out of their starting backcourt tandem and from the ball-handlers coming off the bench. The Cardinals' backcourt isn't to the same caliber of that of the reigning champions, but it's a Louisville team that boasts talent and size, the question being whether or not they can put together a more cohesive unit this season. IU guards need a better handle on the offense, must perform better defensively and must desperately make a better effort at cleaning up on the glass. If not, it could be a long Monday afternoon at the Garden.

How does Indiana respond to it's first "wake-up call?" IU had been on the edge of disaster for each of it's three tune-up contests before coming into this weekend, but it wasn't until Sunday's dismantling at the hands of a national title contender before Woodson realized that the his ball club needed more intensity and more fire in it's eyes, because the gap between the top of the top and Indiana is wider than they'd like it to be. In the postgame presser, Woodson would go on to say his team isn't tough enough, isn't effective enough on offense and has a number of problems surrounding it. Now, just over 24 hours after the final buzzer sounded yesterday afternoon, Indiana will tip it up against a Louisville team that has nothing to lose. A winless weekend in the big apple would be a massive shot to any prospective tournament resume the Hoosiers were hoping to assemble by the coming of March. This game, while maybe not must-win, is not just of highest priority because it is the next game. This is the first time we've seen Indiana in a position like this, forced to respond after getting knocked off it's feet in the season's early going. How Indiana's next 40 minutes of basketball go could tell us a lot about the true makeup of where this team stands.

