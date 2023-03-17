Kent State, led by head coach Rob Senderoff, comes into the NCAA Tournament as the reigning Mid-American Conference champion. Senderoff was an assistant coach at Indiana from 2006-2008.

Indiana is coming off losing in the the semifinal round to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament last weekend. The Hoosiers will be making the program’s 41st trip to the NCAA Tournament, the sixth most in NCAA history.

March Madness has begun and we are officially into NCAA Tournament play. The Indiana Hoosiers come in as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest region and will play No. 13 Kent State in the first round tonight.

Indiana topped KSU in the 2002 Elite 8 game by a score of 81-69 on the strength of 15-of-19 (78.9%) made 3-point field goals. The shooting percentage marked the highest in NCAA Tournament history for a team with 10-plus made triples in a single game.

The Hoosiers and Golden Flashes have met four previous times on the hardwood, including twice in the NCAA Tournament this century. Indiana holds a 3-1 series advantage but have split the two postseason matchups.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last couple months due to a 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. He continues to be out.

He is planning on applying for a medical hardship waiver so he can come back next season.

It was announced last week that Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson will remain out following surgery on his broken right foot for the rest of the season.

Jalen Hood-Schifino HAS to show up, he just does

Jalen Hood-Schifino has overall had a fantastic year for the Hoosiers. He won Big Ten Freshman of the Year and has been Indiana's second leading scorer and "go to" guy at times when Indiana needs a winning play.

However, there have been some times where Hood-Schifino has just not simply produced in big moments when Indiana has needed him. When his shot is not falling, he will continue to try and get it going when sometimes it is not needed. You can go back to the Penn State game as an example.

The Hoosiers will likely have the two best players on the floor in every game moving forward. If Indiana intends to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, the Hoosiers need Hood-Schifino to show up and produce.

Hood-Schifino is not a freshman anymore. No room for inconsistency anymore.

"So basically, the way that I think about it, I don't think of our younger guys as young anymore," said Trayce Jackson-Davis. "Fino has played a whole season. Same with Malik, KB and CJ. They might maybe need a little more guidance, but stuff of that nature, people that are in the eight-man rotation, we are all on the same page."

Indiana Seniors: This could be it, leave it all out on the floor

While March Madness is the best time of the year when it comes to the college basketball season, it is often bittersweet as well as the season is close to it's end. For the seniors of this Indiana ballclub, there are no guarantees of a next game. Each game, could be their last.

Heading into this year's NCAA Tournament, the times of seeing Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, and Miller Kopp in a Indiana uniform are very slim now. The chances for these guys to lead Indiana on a huge postseason run are down to just one.

These guys have to play like experienced seniors from this point on. They will be relied on heavily.

"In the past, my time here, we haven't really had this opportunity beside last year, so I mean, it's just like -- almost like a new thing for all of us, and for me and Trayce going out like this -- one-and-done, there's no doubt in my mind that every single game I'm leaving it out on the court, and I have no doubt -- I bet everybody else will do the same. Yeah, just really excited overall," said Race Thompson.

Indiana has seen this type of team before, they know what to expect

At this point in the season, Indiana has played nearly every type of team you can imagine. Although they have not played Kent State, they have played teams very similar to their type of style.

Kent State is not the biggest team in the country, but they are extremely fast and love to shoot the ball. They also come from a very tough conference being a part of the MAC so they have that grit to them, as well.

Indiana is obviously in one of the toughest conference in the country being in the Big Ten so they should know what a tough opponent looks like. As far as the fast-paced, sharpshooting style in which Kent State plays in, Indiana has played teams similar such as Penn State, Maryland, and Iowa.

The Hoosiers have struggled playing against this style, no question about that. The Hoosiers know what to expect and they needs to avoid the same, repetitive mistakes.

"Kent State is a great team," said Mike Woodson. "They're well coached. They've had a great season up until this point, just like we have. I don't want to go home, and I'm sure his coach is saying the same thing, he doesn't want to go home. I want to extend this season as long as we can for Trayce Jackson-Davis and the surrounding pieces because I think that they deserve that."

"So in order to get that done, we've got to commit for 40 minutes when we step out on that floor tomorrow night and see what happens."