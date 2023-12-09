ATLANTA – Indiana men's basketball is home away from home on Saturday when the Hoosiers (7-1, 2-0) do battle with SEC foe Auburn (5-2, 0-0) as a part of Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. The Hoosiers, who have numerous ties and parallels with this weekend's trip to the Peach State's capital, come into Saturday's game with four consecutive victories. Indiana played the usual two December games in conference over the past week or so leading into the tilt with the Tigers, jumping out to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2018. The Hoosiers handily defeated Maryland and edged out Michigan in doing so. On the contrary, the Tigers haven't seen the floor in competition since a five-point loss on the road at Appalachian State this past Sunday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Auburn, and Indiana is among the tougher opponents on the Tigers' non-conference schedule this season. Before tipoff later this afternoon, preview everything you need to know about the Hoosiers' clash with Auburn in Atlanta:

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Bruce Pearl 29th year, 10th at Auburn Career Record: 640-258, 178-113 at Auburn Pearl is at the fourth stop of his career, and he's been successful at every single job he's held so far. In his 10th season at the helm of the Auburn program, the 8-time coach of the year across three different leagues has another talented team on The Plains this season. Most recently, Auburn's made the second round of the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons. Pearl-led teams have finished the season in the postseason tournament 21 of 28 previous seasons prior to this one. If all holds based on the beginning to this season, then there's likely a good chance that number improves to 22 of 29 by the end of the year. Pearl is widely regarded as one of the most respected The ties for this matchup don't just stop on the Indiana side, either. Pearl spoke about the opportunity to play against Indiana in a recent interview posted by the Tigers' team social media account:

This Year

Auburn is among some of the strongest teams the Hoosiers will face so far, likely the best on Indiana's slate to date save UConn. What makes the Tigers so tough this season? A top-35 team offensive rating and a top-15 team defensive rating. Picked to finish sixth in the SEC by the media in the conference's preseason poll, the Tigers are currently the third-best team in the league according to KenPom, trailing only Alabama and Tennessee. Stylistically, Auburn plays fast on offense and wears down opponents with longer possessions defensively. From the field, Auburn's effective field goal percentage numbers are on par for Division I average, a dead-even 50.0%. But opponents' effective field goal percentage is a measly 41.8% – meaning Auburn's defense is 7th-best across America in preventing shots from going down. Opponents make just 26.7% of their threes and 42.7% of their twos. Both marks are top-20 in the country. Offensively, the number that jumps out is the assist rate of field goals made. Auburn finds help in scoring over two-thirds of their buckets at 67.7%. Only two other schools in the country dish out a higher ratio of assists on made baskets. – Junior forward/center Johni Broome is the one to watch on Saturday. Scoring 18.3 points a game and adding 9.1 rebound a night, the ultimate goal for each Auburn possession is likely to let the offense flow through it's star big man. Broome is used on 34.7% of possessions and takes 34.5% of the shots when he's on the floor for the Tigers. He's a tenacious rebounder – top-50 in both offensive and defensive rebound percentage. And most of all, he's efficient in doing so, shooting 57% from the field. He's Auburn's go-to guy, and he'll be the number one priority on the Hoosiers' scouting report, circled in bright red marker: stop Broome.

– Freshman guard Aden Holloway is one of the main orchestrators of the Tiger offense. The only other double-digit per-game scorer on Auburn's stat sheet right now, he's the top three-point shooter by volume on the roster. He takes 27.7% of the shots when he's on the floor, and Hollway's taken 16 more attempts from the perimeter than inside the arc through the first seven games of the season. Auburn's approach to it's rotation is unique. The Tigers utilize their bench to the tune of 45.4% of their minutes, which is fourth-most in the country. Broome and Holloway are the two leading minute-getters on a consistent basis, with each averaging just shy of 24 minutes a night. After the duo at the top, eight more players average between 14.9 minutes and 20.7 minutes a contest. The Tigers, at least to this point of the season so far, have rolled 10-deep. Chad Baker-Mazara is the leading scorer off the bench, averaging 8.3 points and toting the team's highest individual offensive rating. Tre Donaldson is the Tigers' leading assist-giver, with a 36.7 assist rate – a mark that's 28th-best in the country. By percentage, he's Auburn's best three-point threat, but on lower volume. Jaylin Williams, of the same namesake as the OKC Thunder's Jaylin Williams but of no relation, is one of two Tigers to have started all seven games so far this year. The other is senior Chris Moore, but Williams sees much more of the possessions roll through him than Moore does. KD Johnson takes 24.3% of the shots when he's on the floor, but has only seen around 38% of the Tigers' minutes played. He struggles with fouls – currently on pace for 7.4 fouls called per 40 minutes. Once he takes the floor, the key for him is to stay on it. The likes of Chaney Johnson, Denver Jones and Dylan Cardwell all see sizable roles on the floor as well. It's clear that Pearl values rotation to keep his team fresh, and he feels he's got the depth to do it.

Storylines to monitor…

Broome vs. Indiana's frontcourt… Pearl was extremely complimentary of the Hoosiers' frontcourt, calling the duo of Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware the best in the Big Ten on the low blocks. In Johni Broome, the Tigers have one of the best players in the entire sport at the position. Ware and Reneau have become the new forces down low for Indiana as they've continued to jell together as one. Ware owns Indiana's highest individual offensive rating and is the main rim protector for the Hoosiers on the defensive end. He'll likely get the Broome assignment. Neither team has made much secret about wanting to get the ball down low to their stars in the post. Everything else offensively is plan B. Will anything give, or will we be treated to one of the best frontcourt matchups we've seen so far this year? Intrigue abounds from the possibilities here.

Can Indiana apply lessons learned from UConn matchup? Indiana's Mike Woodson told reporters on Tuesday evening that he felt his team has been able to use the 20-point drubbing at the hands of the defending champion Huskies as motivation for response. The loss still remains as IU's lone blemish on its record. But the UConn defense was stout. By the numbers, analytics favor Auburn's defense by a hair. The Tigers may possess some of the best numbers defensively that Indiana runs up against all season. So, the time has come to see if Indiana actually has done enough to adjust to winning in these types of games. Indiana's offense *needs* to implement something that makes a difference. Teams will continue to key in on the low block, and asking Ware and Reneau to clean up the mess of a bad possession on countless occasions isn't to be relied upon. Top-flight teams take advantage of this and are proactive in shutting it down. UConn was. Auburn will try to as well, and they have the talent to be able to do so. Something's gotta give. Return 'home' to Atlanta for multiple Hoosiers It's about more than basketball to tip it up in Atlanta on Saturday. This is a family affair, a welcomed trip to home base for some. The parallels are abundant. Read more about it here.

Quick Hitters