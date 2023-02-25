The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues as the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers get back on the road to face in-state rival, No. 5 Purdue, for the second time this season. The Hoosiers come into this game after a brutal 80-65 loss at Michigan State this past Tuesday.

A total of six points have separated the two teams in the last three meetings dating back to the 2022 Big Ten slate.

The two programs have met 17 previous times with both teams ranked inside the top-25 of the Associated Press. IU holds a record of 12-5 in the ranked matchups, including four-straight games dating back to Feb. 29, 2000. Just six of the games have been played at Mackey Arena.

Indiana picked up head coach Mike Woodson’s first signature victory in collegiate basketball with a 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue on Jan. 20, 2022. Senior guard Rob Phinisee scored 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds left on the clock. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for IU against Purdue.

For the 217th time in program history, Indiana will take on archrival Purdue. The Boilermakers hold a 125-91 advantage in the series - the most victories of any opponent against the Hoosiers. No team has appeared on IU’s schedule more often than Purdue.

The last time Indiana faced off against Purdue was earlier this month on February 4th where the Hoosiers won 79-74 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted 25 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks in the victory.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last few games due to a 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. He continues to be out.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. However, Johnson has been seen participating in early warmups and practice as of late.

Who steps up on the offensive end?

Like it has been for most of the season, Indiana's offense revolves around freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Other than that, it is almost a revolving door as to who that third contributor is from game-to-game.

In the loss at Michigan State it was Trey Galloway who was that third guy with his 11 points. When Indiana beat Purdue earlier this month, it was also Trey Galloway with an 11-point outing as well. It very well could be Galloway again, or it could be someone like Race Thompson or Miller Kopp.

Stepping up on the offensive end goes beyond finding a third scorer, however, as it extends to Indiana's poor bench play as of late. Indiana's bench has been nonexistent as of late their main bench guys like Tamar Bates, Malik Reneau, and Jordan Geronimo combined for two total points last game.

Indiana has got to get more on the offensive end besides Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis if they want to beat Purdue again on Saturday. Guys have to step up.

Zach Edey vs Trayce Jackson-Davis: Part 2

We are blessed to get another edition of one of the best player matchups in the country with arguably the two best bigs in college basketball, Zach Edey and Trayce Jackson-Davis, going at it once again.

The last game lived up to the hype as both battled and were the leading scorers for both Indiana and Purdue. This next game has a little more importance to it as we get closer towards the end of the season with both Edey and Jackson-Davis trying to make their case for Big Ten Play of the Year. A better performance, plus a win, could potentially wrap up this conversation.

It has been rare this season to see players of this caliber, at the same position go one-on-one like this. Rivalry game aside, you should really enjoy this one.

"It's competition.," said Mike Woodson. "I love it. I mean, that's kind of as a coach what I live for and watching so much talent in college basketball. I left the league that was just full-blown with talent. You sit and just marvel at guys."

"There are a lot of people that was tuned into that Purdue-Indiana game here at Indiana, you can rest assured of that, and just to see the matchup. They didn't fail anybody who was watching because both of them played extremely well, and I can't help but think it's going to be the same way come Saturday."

Treat it like a rivalry, stay competitive from start-to-finish

While this Indiana team looks to be better on the road than previous years, they still have their struggles and that has been show as of late. Mainly, it has to do with playing a complete 40 minute game.

There times where they start off slow and have to fight back like at Michigan and Northwestern as well as times when they start off amazing like at Michigan State, and then get punched and run out of gas. This team is visibly tired, like many teams are in the country at the point in the season, but not having intensity and energy from start to finish is not acceptable if you want to win road games.

Indiana is currently starring at their first multi-game losing streak since the beginning of January. They about to play in Mackey Arena against their biggest rival, Purdue. Indiana has to feed off the energy that is going to be given to them, and compete from start-to-finish.

"I wish I knew what the formula was to get us feeling good about the road," Woodson said. "It's not just our team. There are a lot of teams in the Big Ten that struggle on the road and the environment that you play in.

"I mean, I look at our numbers on the road versus at home. It's staggering. It's unbelievable. It's a major difference how we play at home, and when we get out on the road, it's totally the other way."

"So we have one more game here to get out against Purdue before we come home and finish our last two at home."