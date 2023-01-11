The Nittany Lions, led by second-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry, enter the game with an 11-5 record and a 2-3 mark in B1G play. Penn State is currently riding a two-game losing streak after winning the previous five games.

Indiana gets back on the road when they travel to Penn State tonight for another Big Ten matchup. The Hoosiers are coming off another disappointing loss this season, this one coming from Northwestern at home.

Indiana holds a 42-13 lead over Penn State in the 55-game series against the conference foe. The Hoosiers hold a mark of 7-2 in the last nine games of the series.

The Hoosiers split with the Nittany Lions during the 2021-22 campaign with both programs winning on their home floor. Penn State won the first game, 61-58.

The last time Indiana played Penn State was last season on January 26th, 2022 where the Hoosiers won 74-57. Indiana was lead by senior guard Xavier Johnson with 19 points while Race Thompson added 18 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis contributed 15 points.

Indiana senior forward Race Thompson was the latest Hoosier to catch the injury bug on this team. In the Iowa game, his right leg was rolled up on early in the first half and he was in visibly in significant pain. It has been since announced that he is indefinitely. He has been walking without crutches, which is a good sign

"I'm really just, I get -- it's the Big Ten. I get treatment, and that's all I do," said Jackson-Davis after the Northwestern game. "I get treatment and then I play. That's what I do. That's what I've got to do; if I've got to play 40 minutes, I've got to play 40 minutes. That's the biggest thing for me is I've got to be ready and get myself as good as I can to play in the next game, and that's what I'm going to keep doing because I know my team needs me."

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is still dealing with his nagging back injury but is still paying big minutes for Indiana.

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis can't do it all, they just can't

The headline speaks for itself right? In both of Indiana losses, that duo has combined for 102 of Indiana's 172 total points.

There has been no outside help in these past two games from any other player on Indiana's roster. In the Northwestern loss, the starters combined for 14 points. It is absolutely unacceptable for others not to contribute.

To be blunt, senior starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson are going to be out for a long time. Indiana NEEDS players outside of Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis to contribute. This trend of those two having to carry the entire load is not going to help Indiana get over this slump.

Where has the elite defense went?

The fact that this even needs to be a headline is mind-blowing. Defense was once Indiana biggest strength and as of late, it has turned into Indiana's biggest weakness.

Indiana has put up a ton of points as of late, which is good to see and proves that they are a better offensive team. However, instead of getting stops they are trying to win a shootout, which is not a sustainable plan in the Big Ten.

Indiana needs to toughen up on the defensive and revert to their old, stingy ways on that end of the floor.

"I just think sometimes we kind of get discombobulated almost, where we're not playing our type of defense," said Jackson-Davis after Northwestern. "Like the straight-line drives we got nail help, and sometimes the nail guy is not there, and we're just not going our coverages. Coach had a great game plan and I don't think we followed it at all, honestly. We didn't switch when we needed to switch, and it's mental errors."

"When you don't listen to your coaches, that's going to really hurt you because obviously they were getting whatever shot they wanted."

Will a loss here be the official time to panic?

Incase you are not aware, there a no more easy games. The Big Ten is brutal and tough as it has ever been and Indiana has found that out as of late.

While Penn State may not be a top team in the conference at the moment, this is a game that Indiana must win. A 1-4 start in the Big Ten may be the official time to hit the panic button.



Penn State is not your Penn State of old. Coach Shrewsberry has this team playing hard and competitive. Indiana, as it is known, is not a good road team. The Hoosiers have to find a way to play through adversity and get a win here.

Take it one game at a time and get back on the right track.