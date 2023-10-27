BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following a third consecutive loss, Indiana is out east this Saturday to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Indiana (2-5, 0-4 in Big Ten play) and Penn State (6-1, 3-1 in Big Ten play) meet for the 27th time in the history of the two programs Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Last week, Indiana took a first quarter lead over Rutgers at home thanks to a special play from Brendan Sorsby. After winning the starting job during the week, Sorsby made a strong first impression with an impressive play, rolling out of the pocket and hitting Omar Cooper Jr. 35 yards down the field for a score. That play and a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter is all the offense Indiana could manage. However, the Hoosiers' defense couldn't slow down the running game of the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns last week against Indiana. Kyle Monangai came into last week's contest as the Big Ten's leading rusher and he let the Hoosiers know why, rushing for 109 yards. It was the Scarlet Knights' quarterback that consistently gashed the Hoosier's defense. Gavin Wimsatt ran the ball 14 times for 143 yards and three scores, including an 80-yard, back-breaking touchdown run. Ultimately the Hoosiers lost on homecoming 31-14. Penn State hosts Indiana after picking up its first loss of the season a week ago at the hands of Ohio State. The Nittany Lions offense struggled to keep drives going, converting on just 1 of their 16 third downs. Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar struggled against a talented Buckeye defense, completing 18 of his 42 passes for less than 200 yards and one touchdown. Penn State, who boasts one of the best ground attacks in the Big Ten, was held to just 49 yards on the ground. The Nittany Lion defense looked solid throughout and kept a struggling Penn State offense in the game, but Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord made enough plays when it mattered. Penn State fell to Ohio State 20-12. Ahead of this week nine matchup, here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Hoosiers to take on the Nittany Lions.

Last Time They Met

The last time these two teams met was in early November a season ago. Penn State came to Bloomington and handed Indiana a 45-14 loss. In that game, Penn State ran for 179 yards on the ground compared to Indiana's 65. An 11-yard pass and catch from Jack Tuttle to AJ Barner, both of whom are now at Michigan, was the Hoosier's first score of the game in the first quarter. Indiana's second touchdown didn't come until halfway through the fourth quarter, when Jaylin Lucas found the end zone from 1-yard out. Penn State leads the all-time series with Indiana 24-2. The Hoosiers have never one in University Park and have lost the last two meetings with the Nittany Lions since Michael Pennix Jr.'s overtime dive for the pylon to defeat Penn State in 2020.

Injury Report

DB Jamier Johnson, LB Kaiden Turner and OL Max Longman were all listed as out on the Hoosiers' pregame availability report last weekend. QB Dexter Williams II and WR E.J. Williams Jr., RB Josh Henderson and OL Zach Carpenter were listed as questionable. All dressed and went through pregame warmups, but neither Dexter Williams, E.J. Williams Nor Josh Henderson saw the field against the Scarlet Knights. According to Tom Allen, Dexter Williams has continued to make progress this week as he rehabs his torn ACL. On Saturday against Rutgers, Indiana also lost DBs Noah Pierre and Phillip Dunnam to injury. It's unknown at this time how long either player will be out.

Storylines to keep an eye on...

What will Brendan Sorsby look like in his second game as 'The Guy? Sorsby won the starting quarterback job for what may be the rest of the season last week after Tayven Jackson had initially won the starting job. In his first game as the official starter, Sorsby performed well. He did not go out and dominate the Rutgers defense, but he completed 15 of his 31 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt freshman added 49 yards and a score with his legs as well. This week, Sorsby faces a tough test in the Penn State defense, one of the best groups in the country. The Hoosiers will have to attack the Nittany Lions through the air and on the ground on Saturday, The makes Sorsby's dual-threat ability important for an Indiana team looking to pull off a massive upset. Sorsby may struggle against a talented Nittany Lion defense on Saturday. Whether Indiana comes away with a win or a loss will not determine the success of Sorsby's day. Can Indiana's defense force some turnovers? Something the Indiana defense said was a goal of theirs coming into the season was to get back to the way the 2020 team played defense. The Hoosiers wanted to force a lot of turnovers this season, and up to this point in the year, they haven't been able to do that. Indiana is tied for ninth in the Big Ten with just six interceptions through eight games. Outside of a couple of non-conference games early in the season, the Hoosiers' defense has been relatively quiet on the big play front. If Indiana wants a chance to take down Penn State in University Park for the first time ever this Saturday, the Hoosiers need to force a handful of turnovers. Will Indiana's season continue to go down hill? It's a tough spot for Indiana to be in. After last week's loss to Rutgers, Tom Allen was honest after the game, saying the season was starting to slip away if it hadn't already been slipping away. It's a team and a coaching staff that is facing a lot of questions from fans. The most likely outcome following Saturday's clash with Penn State, is that Indiana drops to 2-6 and the season falls even more out of reach. Because of Indiana being such heavy underdogs, it will be hard to judge the outcome of this game. How close does the game have to be for Indiana to go home somewhat happy? Is it less about the scoreline and more about how the team looks on the field? Is Tom Allen coaching for his job in a game against a ranked opponent? We will likely have a couple of answers to these questions after Saturday.

Quick Hitters