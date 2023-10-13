BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coming out of their bye week, the Hoosiers are set for a Saturday matchup with the No. 2 team in the country, the Michigan Wolverines. Indiana (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten play) and Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten play) meet for the 11th consecutive season on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Two weeks ago, prior to the Hoosiers' bye week, Indiana was trounced by Maryland in College Park. The Hoosiers found themselves in a 21-3 hole after the first 15 minutes of plays and the Terrapins only added onto that lead throughout the final three quarters. At one point in the third quarter, the Terrapins held a 37-3 lead. Maryland quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns, and consistently found open receivers as he completed 71% of his passes. Tayven Jackson had a rough go of things in his first true road game with the Hoosiers, throwing for 113 yards, an interception and no touchdowns while being sacked three times. Late in the game, Jackson was benched for backup Brendan Sorsby. Sorsby came in and threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Maryland had pulled most of its starters on defense. Michigan welcomes Indiana to Ann Arbor a week after a dominant 52-10 victory on the road against Minnesota. The Wolverines led 34-10 at the halftime break and extended their lead throughout the second half while keeping the Golden Gophers off the scoreboard for the final 30 minutes of the game. Michigan totaled 432 yards of offense and held Minnesota to 169 yards of total offense. The Wolverines rushing attack continued to lead the way last week offensively. Michigan ran for 191 yards and four touchdowns against Minnesota. Ahead of this week seven matchup, here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Hoosiers to take on the Wolverines.

Last Time They Met

In last year's meeting between Indiana and Michigan, the Hoosiers hung tight with the eventual Big Ten Champions for the first half of the game. The score was 10-10 at the halftime intermission. In the second half, Michigan scored 21 unanswered points en route to a comfortable 31-10 win. Cam Camper, Donaven McCulley and Andison Coby combined for seven catches in last seasons matchup. On the ground, Jaylin Lucas and Josh Henderson ran for 55 combined yards. The only Hoosier touchdown came on an 11-yard touch pass from Connor Bazelak to Henderson. Michigan has won the last two meetings between the two programs after Indiana's 38-21 win at home during the 2020 season.

Injury Report

On Monday, Tom Allen said he expects to get a handful of players back from injury this week against Michigan. The pregame availability report prior to Indiana's game against Maryland included a lot of Hoosiers. QB Dexter Williams II, WR E.J. Williams Jr., DB Jamier Johnson, RB Josh Henderson, LB Jackson Schott, OL Max Longman, and TE Bradley Archer were all listed as out two weeks ago WR Donaven McCulley, DB Nic Toomer, DB Louis Moore, TE James Bomba, and OL Bray Lynch were all listed as questionable, but all dressed out and were available against the Terrapins.

Storylines to keep an eye on...

What will Indiana's offense look like under Rod Carey? It's no secret, Indiana's offense has been the largest point of weakness on the team this season. After Indiana's loss to Maryland, Tom Allen pulled the trigger and let go of offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Under Bell, Indiana's offense went with a "run-first" approach. That approach simply didn't work throughout the first five games of the season. Indiana has struggled to consistently move the ball down the field, no matter the FBS opponent. Even when they have moved the ball, time and time again the Hoosiers have not been able to convert in short yardages situations. Many of Indiana's best playmakers have seemed to periodically disappear throughout games early on this season. Allen is hoping that Bell's replacement, former quality control coach Rod Carey, can help turn the Indiana offense in the right direction. Carey has the trust of Allen and seems to have good relationships with the players. He faces an incredibly tough test in his first game as offensive coordinator in the Michigan defense, so any analysis on the Hoosiers' offense will have to be done with that in mind. The more important thing to keep an eye on for Indiana is the play-calling and whether or not the offense passes the eye test, as the Michigan defense does not relinquish many points. How will Indiana's defense stack up against the Michigan offense? The last time we saw Indiana's defense on the field, the unit was getting carved up Tualia Tagovailoa to the tune of 352 yards and five touchdowns for the Maryland signal caller. At some points this season, the Indiana defense has looked great. The unit held Ohio State to 23 points in the opening game of the season -- the Buckeyes are averaging 35 points per game this season. The Indiana defense also held Louisville scoreless in the second half of that week three game. On the flip side, Indiana just gave up 44 points to Maryland two weeks ago. The Hoosiers' defense also gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense to an Akron offense that ranks near the bottom of the FBS in terms of offensive production. It's another tough test this weekend for the Indiana defense, especially the front seven. Michigan has one the best rushing attacks in the country and that's led by star running back Blake Corum. Will Indiana's defense be able to slow down the Michigan run game? Can the Hoosier secondary force J.J. McCarthy to make a few mistakes? If the Hoosiers want any chance to pull of the upset in Ann Arbor, they need the answer to both of those questions to be a 'yes.' What's the deal with Indiana's quarterback position? Late in Indiana's blowout loss to Maryland two weeks ago, Tayven Jackson was pulled late for Brendan Sorsby. The decision was and still is puzzling to me, especially after Tom Allen reaffirmed that Jackson will continue to be Indiana's starting quarterback earlier this week. Why bench your young quarterback -- who needs in-game repetitions and to face adversity in order to improve? Those situations like Jackson faced in Maryland are the moments where young players get better. What kind of message is does that send to your redshirt freshman quarterback? If you are truly loyal to Jackson remaining the starter moving forward, he needs all the playing time he can get. This week against Michigan is another situation where Jackson is likely to struggle, but even the most experienced college quarterbacks struggle at 'The Big House.' It almost seems like the Indiana coaching staff hasn't 100% bought into Jackson as the starter and until that happens, he'll continue to be forced to play while looking over his shoulder.

