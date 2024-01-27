CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana basketball, fresh off a de facto bye week in the midst of the Big Ten's season, returns to action for the first time in eight days this afternoon. The Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4) make one of the few bus trips of the season over to Champaign for a date with the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 5-3). Indiana has dropped four of six contests since returning to conference play at the turn of the new year and three of its last four, falling 91-79 in Madison last time out. In Q1 games this season, the Hoosiers are 0-6. In facing the Illini, they face their seventh such opportunity this season in search of a result that differs the first six. The 10th-ranked Illini also enter the contest on the heels of a loss, falling 96-91 in overtime to in-state foe Northwestern on Wednesday night. So far this year, Illinois has only dropped two contests in 12 chances at home.2.5 games behind 2nd place and sitting in a tie for third with the Wildcats, the Illini are seeking a top four placing in the conference tournament for the double bye come mid-March in Minneapolis. Before the Hoosiers and Illini tip off Saturday afternoon inside the State Farm Center, preview the contest with everything you need to know about the matchup.

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Brad Underwood Career Record: 180-109, 128-84 with Illini Eleventh year as a head coach, seventh with Illinois Underwood's fifth stop as a head coach at the collegiate level has been his best – and longest – by far, taking over the Illinois program prior to the 2017-18 season and experiencing heaps of success in the years that have followed. Four straight 20-win regular seasons, all coming with a top-five Big Ten finish and winning conference records have been tagged to the league's winningest team throughout conference play over the previous four seasons. Now, in his seventh season manning the sidelines in Champaign, the Illini are among the nation's best teams this season – a current 4-seed in the most recent bracket projection from Joe Lunardi at ESPN.

This Season

KenPom: 10 (IU 93) Torvik: 11 (91) EvanMiya: 8 (87) NET Ranking: 13 (98) Indiana's one and only scheduled matchup with the high-powered Illini this season features a powerful offensive attack that is seventh in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.6, D1 avg. is 106.6). Illinois' effective field goal percentage, as a team, is 53.3%, but the Illini attack the offensive glass better than almost any other team in the sport, rebounding 37.0% of their own misses (16th in the country). No offensive metric aside from the offensive rebound rate is particular outstanding in its own respect compared to the rest of the country, but the Illini score 82.7 points a game and have an average scoring margin of +13.7 points a night. The Illinois defense is no joke either – ranking 31st in the country with an adjusted efficiency of 98.2, which is likely lower than it would be if the Illini turned opponents over more often. Opponent possessions end in turnovers just 13.4% of the time, only good for 353rd in the country. A 44.9% opponent effective field goal percentage checks in 13th nationally, and the Illini limit the damage at the free throw line too – free throws versus field goals attempted is less than a 1-to-4 ratio. 58.9 percent of opponent points come within the three-point arc. Illinois' best five-man lineup this season to have played at least 100 possessions together – Ty Rodgers, Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask, Quincy Gerrier and Coleman Hawkins – is the Illini's projected starting five on Saturday afternoon. With an adjusted team efficiency of 124.6 in 168 offensive possessions.and defensive efficiency of 77.4 in 179 total possessions, the +47.3 margin is eighth best in the country. - Shannon Jr., the senior guard from Chicago, Ill., is averaging 20.5 points and is primed to make his third appearance after his reinstatement to the Illini program due to off-court issues. He's having his best season of his career by individual offensive rating (123.6) and is experiencing his best year in effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage. - Domask, a graduate senior guard/forward combo, averages 15.1 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. He's also the Illini's leading assister this season, with a team-high 18.3 assist rate. One of three Illinois players to appear in and start all 19 games this year, his scoring comes at the cost of efficiency – just a 44% shooter from the field and 23% three-point scorer. - Hawkins, the California-based senior forward, is in the midst of his best season among his four years in Champaign. Scoring 12.0 points a night and adding 6.6 rebounds per, his highest workload and involvement in the Illini scheme has netted his most effective and efficient season to date.

- Guerrier, a two-time transfer from Oregon and Syracuse, is the last of four double-digit scorers the Illini tote this season. Scoring 11.8 points a game, the fifth-year senior is maintaining a steady presence similar to his entire career at other stops, and this is the best team he's done so on. - Rodgers, a sophomore wing who's elevated into the starting lineup this season, is still finding his footing in the Illini offense. He scores 6.5 points and brings in 5.1 rebounds and does so at a 49.1% clip, but hasn't taken a three yet this year. Luke Goode, a Fort Wayne product of Homestead, is the Illini's best three-point threat by volume this year. At 37-of-91 this season, he's hitting at a 40.7% clip from distance this year. But by pure percentage, Justin Harmon's 41.3% three-point clip on 19-of-46 attempts makes him a viable threat as well.

Storylines to monitor...

Challenges in dealing with smaller Illinois lineups... The Illini rotation is already shorter than Indiana's this year, both in terms of quantity and physical size. But that doesn't mean the uniqueness of the usual seven-man rotation of players that see significant minutes for the Illini doesn't pose a tall task for the Hoosiers to have to deal with. "We've got to make sure we get our bigs back in transition because they are pushing every opportunity they get, and you know, it ain't -- really, it's not going to matter who is guarding who," Mike Woodson told reporters on Thursday. "I mean, and there's going to be times, big fella might be playing, you know, one of their smaller guys. I mean, that's just the nature of how they play. And you know, we got to take advantage of, you know, our size a little bit, too, inside, and see how they play us. So they are a different team. You know, more different than we've played any team in college basketball this season the way they play, and they basically are playing small ball with Hawkins at the five. They bring the big fella in sparingly, but that's pretty much what you going to get a dose of is small basketball." Woodson urged for more out of his backcourt and has challenged the toughness of his big men this season at times. All hands will need to be deployed for the Hoosiers in Champaign on Saturday. Kel'el Ware''s injury status...



The sophomore Oregon transfer hadn't practiced with contact before Woodson met with reporters on Thursday morning, but he said he'd have a better feel for the status of Ware after the ensuing practice. "He was on the floor a little yesterday," Woodson said Thursday. "He did some warmup drills with us. Nothing where he's had contact where he had -- has to cut and -- and block out and block shots, things of that nature, no. He just basically did some endurance stuff on the floor with us during our warm up. So I'll get a better feel today once we get down there and see where he is today." Ware owns the highest individual offensive rating of any player this year for IU (116.2), and averages 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game. Indiana sorely missed him in its loss at Wisconsin last weekend. Xavier Johnson or Gabe Cupps to start? Earlier this week, TheHoosier.com dove into the lineups and data that separates Cupps and Johnson on the court, both individually and in the sense of surrounding cast. For more information, you can check out the full story here. Cupps has started the last three games for IU as the Hoosiers' lead guard.

Quick Hitters