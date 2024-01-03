LINCOLN, Neb. – A sign that the new year is fully in swing, Indiana men's basketball is back in action for the first time in 2024 on Wednesday night, traveling to Lincoln for a late night conference date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Indiana (10-3, 2-0) sits atop the conference after victories over Maryland at home and Michigan in Ann Arbor afforded the Hoosiers their first 2-0 opening to league play since 2018. But those contests are more than four weeks in the rear view mirror, and a 3-2 stretch has since ensued – losses coming to Auburn and Kansas, accompanied by wins over lesser competition in Morehead State, North Alabama and Kennesaw State. Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) is the first of eight conference opponents the Hoosiers will see in the month of January. The Huskers, like six of the other opponents Indiana will square off against in the calendar's first month, are favored by KenPom's analytics to emerge victorious from the conference clash. However, these contests aren't played on paper. The league's overall strength gives the impression of a lesser value than in previous seasons to this one, meaning the Hoosiers' floor for total of victories in order to put together an impressionable resume come March is likely higher. That accounts for the three losses all coming against likely NCAA Tournament-bound opposition, but Indiana did well to avoid a bad loss. If Indiana plays like a top half-or-better team throughout league play in 20254, IU could be well-positioned to see a postseason beyond the conference tournament in Minneapolis. Swing games like these are crucial in building momentum toward that outcome. Before the Hoosiers and Cornhuskers tip it up in Lincoln this evening, preview the matchup and the Huskers in depth below:

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg Career Record: 166-141, 51-85 at Nebraska 10th year as a head coach, fifth with the Cornhuskers Hoiberg's fifth season as the head coach of the Huskers has already accounted for over a fifth of the victories Nebraska's had in his tenure thus far. In only one other season has Nebraska eclipsed the 11-win total under Hoiberg's guidance – winning 16 of 32 contests a season ago. A former standout with the Iowa State Cylcones, he was selected as a second round draft choice in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. A 10-year career saw him play his final season in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2005 after a required open-heart procedure forced his career to an abrupt close. From then on, Hoiberg would assume multiple front office positions with the Wolves, then enter the coaching ranks as the head coach of his alma mater in 2010. As the head coach back in Ames, the Cyclones met an impressive 115-56 mark in five seasons, leaving the program with the highest winning percentage in Cyclone history. His tenure included four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back Big 12 Tournament titles in his final two years as head coach. From there, Hoiberg rejoined the game's top flight as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls for three years. Since March 30, 2019, he's been at the helm of the Nebraska program. Nebraska's only finished as high as 11th in the conference with Hoiberg's leadership. But 2023-24 could tell a different story.

This Season

KenPom: 53rd (IU 87th) Torvik: 50th (IU 94th) EvanMiya: 66th (80th) NET Rank: 63rd (100th) This is, at least in an analytical sense according to KenPom, the best team Hoiberg's had in Lincoln since he took the job. Having peaked as high as 45th on two separate occasions this season, the Huskers are the last team in the latest ESPN projected field (Jan. 2) from Joe Lunardi. Of course, forecasting a bracket for mid-March just two days into the new year is nothing more than an assessment of what would happen should the tournament start today. but, 18 conference games and the league's tournament stand between now and the official bracket. In terms of on-court play, the Huskers tote a top-50 offensive rating (112.2) and a top-70 defense rating (99.2). In the most simple terms, that means Nebraska is scoring 112.2 points per 100 possessions against the average Division 1 defense, only surrendering 99.1 points per 100 possessions by the same parameters. Up to this point in the year, D1 average sits just a fraction above 104. Particularly intriguing on the statistical profile of the Huskers is the cratering opponent effective field goal percentage against. Nebraska's opposition has only amassed an eFG% of 43.0%, the sixth-best mark in the country. Opponents shoot just 28.1 percent from three and 43.6 percent from two – both factors checking in as top-25 marks in the country. However, it's to be taken with a grain of salt as the Huskers hold just three victories against top-160 KenPom teams or better – Michigan State (20), Kansas State (67) and Duquesne (92). The average KenPom rating of the Huskers' eight other victories? 277.38. In terms of Nebraska's own offense, it looks to score from the outside often. 44.9% of the Huskers' attempts from the field are from beyond the arc, but thenaks to just a 32.9% three-point shooting percentage, threes account for 34.2% of Nebraska's points. Additionally, they assist on 59.8% of their made field goals.

- Junior guard and former Charlotte transfer Brice Williams holds the slight edge in terms of scoring output on a nightly basis for the Huskers. His 13.7 points a night leads the way, but four players for NU average 12.7 points or better this season. One of four Huskers to play in all 13 contests and just one of two to start all games, Williams' percentage of possessions used is the highest of his colleagues on a team without a true go-to top option. The Second Team All-Conference USA selection had 16 points and seven rebounds last time out. - Dutch junior forward Rienk Mast, a former All-MVC selection before transferring from Bradley, is a game-time decision for Wednesday night's contest versus the Hoosiers. A 46% shooter from the field who averages 13.0 points per game and 9.9 rebounds, Mast is a big piece to Nebraska' puzzle as the man in the middle. In dealing with a knee injury, he missed the Huskers' contests versus North Dakota and South Carolina State to close the calendar year. - After suffering a season-ending injury last season, Juwan Gary is back to contributing at an effective level for the Huskers this season in his second year after transferring from Alabama. Shooting a team-high 54% from the field this season and totaling 13.3 points an evening, Gary's individual offensive rating of 130.3 is the highest peak for the Huskers this season – meaning he scores 1.3 points per possession. Despite starting just four games and playing in 10 of the 13 Nebraska contests this season, Gary's role has expanded as he's rounded into game shape.

- Senior guard Keisei Tominaga is not only a fan favorite amongst guard across the conference this season, the preseason All-Big Ten selection is back after an honorable mention selection last year. When he's on the floor, he takes a team-high 27.1% of the shots for Nebraska and scores 12.7 points a night. He's exceptional at avoiding fouling as well, called for just 1.7 fouls an evening. As a team, the Huskers are called for the fewest fouls in the Big Ten at just 13.8 per game. - Sophomore guard Jamarques Lawrence emerged into a starting role down the stretch last season as the Huskers' injury issues piled up, and he's maintained the role heading into this season. A largely inefficient scorer that shoots just 34.1% from the field and 26.2% from three thus far, Lawrence's individual offensive rating checks in at 86.2. But according to EvanMiya.com, Lawrence's defensive rating is amongst the top half of the Huskers' roster of contributors. - Senior forward Josiah Allick has made 12 starts of his own this season, averaging 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game so far this year. Nebraska utilizes its bench to the tune of 37.8% of its total minutes spread, the 51st-most in the country in terms of reliance. CJ Wilcher, a former Xavier transfer, is the best scoring threat off the bench and possesses one of Nebraska's top 3-point shooting percentage – 38.6%.He's good for 7.8 points in about 16 minutes an outing. Sam Hoiberg and Jarron Coleman each see upward of 13 minutes a night as well when healthy, with Hoiberg having appeared in all 13 contests this season so far.

Storylines to monitor…

Is this the game Xavier Johnson returns? Indiana's been without its lead guard for, officially now, over half of its games in 2023-24 after missing seven contests with a foot injury. However, prior to Indiana's final contest of 2023, Johnson's activities looked much more fluid to the naked eye than they have in games prior. He didn't dress out for the contest, but the return of Johnson to the Indiana backcourt seems imminent. Now, if Wednesday's contest versus Nebraska is it, the Hoosiers would be faced with a decision on how to reintegrate him into the rotation. While having practiced with full contact for a few consecutive days, practice cardio is a different obstacle than the competition and cardio required to play at a high level in the physically tough Big Ten – an addition to the repertoire only made with in-game action. If Johnson is ready and his contributions are to be relied upon, especially given the importance of this first stretch of play as the conference slate reopens, then there may be a minimal adjustment process in the demands of getting IU's best players on the floor. The Hoosiers are a better team when they have Johnson readily available – how close is he, and if he returns, how close to 100% is he? Certainly something to monitor in Lincoln on Wednesday night. Is Kel'el Ware available for the contest? Ware, the talented sophomore forward and former Oregon transfer, missed last week's contest versus Kennesaw State with an illness. Woodson told reporters that he'd found out the morning of the contest they'd be without Ware's services in the win over the Owls, meaning the timetable for Ware's return to play is dependent on how severe his illness is/was and whether or not he's been cleared to return to play,. In his place, Payton Sparks earned his first career start at IU and accounted for 10 points and eight rebounds, a certainly fine performance and one that should set a nice foundation for Sparks to continue working off of as the season progresses. Yet, if Indiana is to provide itself the best chance of earning a 3-0 start in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers are likely to need the services of their 7-footer in the low post who can stretch the floor and create more offensive angles for himself and Malik Reneau, who seems to have taken a large claim of leadership for this IU team. On the road in the Big Ten is already difficult enough. If the Hoosiers were down a starter (or two), the task of victory gets even tougher. Can Hoosiers prove to be deviation of strong Nebraska defensive numbers? Indiana's woes shooting the ball have been well-documented, but the Hoosiers have started to jell a bit on the offensive end of the floor. Indiana's effective field goal percentage sits well above Division I average at 53.4%, which is a stark contrast from the 43.0% the Huskers give up. Additionally, the Hoosiers are amongst the nation's best at getting to the free throw line this season, attempting nearly a free throw attempt per two shot attempts from the field. IU's ability to score will have to supersede the ability for Nebraska to limit the scoring output on the evening in order to win.

