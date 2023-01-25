The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues and Indiana is back on the road as they travel to Minneapolis to face a tough Minnesota team. The Hoosiers are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have climbed back to .500 (4-4) in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers have won 106 games in 175 chances against Minnesota also having won five-straight games against Minnesota dating back to the 2019-20 season. Indiana has claimed victory in 10 of the last 12 meetings in the series.

Indiana faced off against Minnesota twice last season beating the Gophers both teams, 73-60 (at home), and 84-79 (away). Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson was the player of both games as he averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in the two victories.

Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia's status is uncertain after hurting his ankle at the end of the Michigan game a few days ago. Garcia averages 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds a game for the Gophers.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. Woodson confirmed that he is still rehabbing and has not returned to practice.

Indiana senior forward Race Thompson returned from his sprained MCL injury last game vs. Michigan State after expecting to not be back until early to mid-February. He only played a limited amount of minutes so it will be slow process getting him back into game shape

Stay consistent Tamar Bates

The sophomore guard arguably had his best game of the season last time out vs. Michigan State dropping 17 points and shooting 5-of-6 from behind the arc. In that game, Bates proved to be Indiana's best scoring piece off the bench.

The theme with Tamar Bates during his Indiana career has revolved all around 'consistency.' There are games where you see Bates go off and then there are some where he shows nothing in the stat sheet.

Scoring consistency from Bates opens up Indiana's offense even more and makes Indiana's bench a dangerous asset. Overall, he has done a solid job this season making up the production that has been lost from Xavier Johnson being out. Indiana just needs more games like this from Bates.

"It's all about trust," said Woodson after the Michigan State game. "You know, Tamar, he had been struggling the last few games, and he stepped up and played tonight."

Race Thompson is back; Indiana's front court is starting to look scary again

A lot sooner than many expected, senior forward Race Thompson made his official return to the court last game vs Michigan State. While his minutes were limited and you could tell his feel for the game was not all the way there yet, the fact that he is back and the way the other bigs have been playing make Indiana's frontcourt scary once again.

It is no secret, Trayce Jackson-Davis has been playing at another level and the improved production that both Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau have been providing the Hoosiers has Indiana's frontcourt clicking right now. Adding Thompson back into the mix only improves that area for Indiana.

Geronimo has settled in well starting next to Jackson-Davis so you should expect to see him continue to be a part of that until Thompson is fully ready to go.

Don't fall for this 'trap game'

Looking at the remaining part of Indiana's regular season schedule, this game at Minnesota is probably the last contest that would count as a bad loss if the Hoosiers were to fall to the Gophers.

With the roll that Indiana has been on as of late and their goal to get back to being contenders for the Big Ten Championship, this a game that Indiana cannot lose. It has all the makings of your typical 'trap game.'



Minnesota has struggled this year no question about that, but they have played teams extremely tough and even has a big win at Ohio State this season. As most remember, Indiana last year gave up a 27-point lead to Minnesota and almost gave them an upset win.

The Hoosiers have to come in with the mentality of taking care of business and getting another win under their belt.