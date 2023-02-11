The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues and the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers get back on the road after winning two-straight at home. With the road game, the Hoosiers travel to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard are two of the eight current head coaches in college basketball to have played in the NBA and returned to lead their respective alma maters. In seven career games against the Wolverines, Woodson averaged 26.4 points. He scored 32 points in his first career game against Michigan.

The Hoosiers have lost eight-straight regular season games against the Wolverines and have not won in Ann Arbor since an 80-67 result on Feb. 2, 2016. Indiana held Michigan scored the final 25 points of the first half to blow the game wide open.

The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak against Michigan with a 74-69 comeback win in the second round of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks in that win.

He did get on the floor last game vs. Rutgers but could only go for one total minute. He still may not be fully healthy.

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo was seen out of his walking boot that he had been in the previous two games. Per IU, Geronimo had aggravated a previous injury to his left leg. Mike Woodson confirmed that his injury was a calf strain.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last few games due to a n 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. His status for tonight's game is unknown.

"If you ask Xavier, he thinks he can play tomorrow. Listen, I've been around basketball a long time. That's impossible. The guy broke his foot. I'm not using that in a negative way. I wish he could play tomorrow. But I don't know."

"He's been out there trying to shoot a little bit. He just got out of the boot. I mean, I just don't know. It's hard to say when he's going to actually be back.

Johnson is officially out of his boot, but they are not rushing things.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. However, Johnson has been seen participating in early warmups dressed in uniform before he switched to street clothes. He could return as early as today at the earliest today.

Who will be the next Indiana player to step up?

It seems like it has been a revolving door of different players stepping up other than Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Last game it was Miller Kopp who exploded for 18 points knocking down four threes. In other games we have seen guys like Tamar Bates and Malik Reneau step up as well.

The next question is, who is next for Indiana? Going on the road, playing a tough team like Michigan, Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino will need some help, especially if one of them is struggling.

As a fan, you'd like to see Miller Kopp bring what he did to Rutgers on the road, but he has a good chance of being locked up. This seems like a game that either Bates, Reneau, or maybe even Jordan Geronimo, if healthy, step up for the Hoosiers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Hunter Dickinson

This had been a matchup many have circled ever since it was announced both would be returning to school. These guys have had their battles before so this is just the new installment. These two came in as the favorites to win Big Ten Player of the Year.

This is a big game for Dickinson for that fact that he has not had the season many Michigan fans had hoped. Compared to Jackson-Davis (19.8 ppg, 11.3 rpg), Dickinson is only averaging 18.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. While those are good numbers no question, these are not the numbers that will get you in the conversation for the Big Ten POY award.

The last time these two faced off, Jackson-Davis held Dickinson to only 15 points while he exploded to 24 points in the comeback win in the Big Ten Tournament. There is a revenge factor here which suggest this is going to be a battle like it has been.

After two emotional wins, Indiana will be challenged vs Michigan

Indiana, while playing at home, has had two huge, emotional games in which the Hoosiers won. When you play two tough teams like Purdue and Rutgers, that takes a lot out of any team especially when you have to fight to win.

Those two hard-fought games leads into this road one at Michigan. Michigan, like Indiana, is 8-5 in the conference but overall are just 14-10 on the season. The Wolverines are looking for a great win and they have the opportunity with the 18th ranked Hoosiers coming into town.

Winner of this game could move solely into 2nd place in the Big Ten. This game for Indiana is similar to the Maryland game a couple of weeks ago. If the Hoosiers are not hitting shots, they will have no chance to beat this desperate Michigan team. This game is winnable, but the Hoosiers have to show up.

