This will be the second time that Indiana and Michigan State square off this year. The Hoosiers were victorious in the first meeting.

The Spartans, led by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo, enter the Tuesday night contest with a 16-10 record and an 8-7 mark in B1G play.

The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues as the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers get back on the road with a game at Michigan State tonight. The Hoosiers are coming off picking up their 10th conference win of the season with a 71-68 win over Illinois.

Indiana leads the series (72-58) against Michigan State. The Spartans have won 23 of the last 25 games of the series played at the Breslin Center dating back to the 1991-92 season.

The last time Indiana faced off against Michigan State was last month where Indiana won 82-69 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana was led by senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who went off for 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five blocked shots in the win.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last few games due to a 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. He continues to be out.

Johnson is officially out of his boot, but they are not rushing things.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. However, Johnson has been seen participating in early warmups dressed in uniform before he switches to street clothes.

Tamar Bates has hit a wall, will he come out of it?

The ongoing theme of Tamar Bates' career at Indiana so far has been his inconsistency. However as of late, that inconsistent play is not there. Nothing is there.

To put things lightly, Bates has been a non-factor for Indiana as of late. In the Hoosiers' last five games, Bates has only scored a grand total of 13 points. In fact, his last double-digit scoring outing came the last time Indiana faced Michigan State where he dropped 17 points.

Bates was primed to be Indiana's top scoring option off the bench this season. At this point in time, it is hard to even trust that Bates will produce off the bench in any game.

There is not a more perfect opponent for Bates to get out of this slump than against a team that let him drop 17 on them last meeting.

Another slow road start will result in a loss

These past two games, Indiana has not gotten off to the best start. They have been able to throw a punch back but the last road game, Northwestern, they Hoosiers' slow start cost them a triumph win.

Another slow start on the road, will more than likely result in a loss yet again. While Michigan State is not as good as Northwestern this season, they are well-coached and have guys capable of putting their foot on the gas and not let off until the final buzzer. Plus, the atmosphere at the Breslin Center is one of the more hostile ones in the Big Ten.

This game is winnable, as Indiana has proven in the past. However, they have to throw the first punch and keep the energy and intensity going from start to finish. Michigan State is desperate for a big win here, and Indiana has to realize that.

Hood-Schifino makes winning plays, but needs more consistency in other areas

Just want to make it clear up front, Jalen Hood-Schifino is a winner. He was brought to Indiana because Mike Woodson realized that. In the win over Illinois, the plays Hood-Schifino made down the stretch is what got Indiana over the hump.

However, he still has areas he is inconsistent in. Leading up to those winning plays vs Illinois, it was a rough game for Hood-Schifino with his shot selection being off and his turnovers being a concern.

In the games in the past, the forced shots and turnovers have been where the freshman guard has struggled in. To be fair, his role as the primary ballhandler for Indiana was something his was forced into since Xavier Johnson went down.

You can always expect Hood-Schifino to make the winning plays when Indiana needs them the most. However, he still needs to cleans up the areas mentioned above in order to make sure Indiana always stays in striking distance in games.

"He's a freshman," said Mike Woodson. "Freshmen make mistakes. I just look at the process of where he's come from and the fact when you lose your starting point guard in Xavier Johnson, and you turn the ball over to a freshman to run your ball-club at a major program, that's huge. It's huge."

"Make no mistake about it, he's put us in in position along with the supporting cast with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the way. You're not going to shoot it well all the time, but I always judge players at the end of the game about who they are as a player, and he made the plays down the stretch that counted. That's what I look at."