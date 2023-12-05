ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Big Ten basketball play picks back up on Tuesday evening as Indiana (6-1, 1-0 in conference) travels to take on Michigan (4-4, 0-0 in conference). The Hoosiers took care of Maryland in their conference opener this past Friday, a thorough wire-to-wire victory over the Terrapins to begin the conference slate on the right foot. However, Indiana's 12-point victory likely should've been much more lopsided – the Hoosiers slipped up over the final stretch of the contest to allow the final score to make the game appear closer than it actually was. Indiana led by as much as 23 points in the second half. On the other hand, Michigan comes into Tuesday night's contest without a game under it's belt in the Big Ten. The Wolverines' season so far has been as up and down as their .500 record suggests – 2-3 versus top-100 KenPom teams and a loss to Long Beach State at home in mid-November, the last home game Michigan played. Since that contest, Michigan has dropped three of the last four games. Most recently, the Wolverines fell to Oregon on the road this past Saturday. Ahead of tip-off, preview everything you need to know about tonight's matchup of intrigue between the Hoosiers and Wolverines.

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Phil Martelli (Interim), Juwan Howard 5th year, all at Michigan Career Record: 79-48, same at Michigan In September, the Wolverines' full-time head coach Juwan Howard underwent a heart procedure to repair his aortic valve after an issue was discovered during a routing medical check, per the program's release. Thus, in his place, associate head coach Phil Martelli has served as interim head coach in Howard's absence. Martelli has been a part of the coaching staff with the Wolverines since Howard took the head coaching job as the associate head coach. A 47-year coaching veteran, Martelli spent 34 of which at Saint Joesphs as an assistant and head coach. So far, the Wolverines are 4-4 this season with Martelli as the acting head coach. While he recovers, Howard made a return to the Wolverines' bench as an assistant in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

This Season

Michigan plays with one of the highest-powered offenses so far through the early portion of the season. Toting a top-20 offense as graded by KenPom (116.4, where Division I average is 104.8), the Wolverines have been held under 80 points just twice this season. The Wolverines have lost both of those games this season. The Wolverines' adjusted tempo is among the slowest in the country, but Michigan makes the most of its possessions. Michigan's effective field goal percentage is 57.3%, good for 18th-best in the entire country. The Wolverines rebound their misses too, with a fringe top-30 offensive rebound rate across all of college basketball. Shooting 38.2% from three and 57.4% from two. Despite the success from the field, Michigan's free throw numbers are sub-300 of all teams in the sport. Defensively, Michigan's inefficiencies start to show. Opponents shoot 39.4% from three – a mark that's 343rd in the country – and the Wolverines' allowed effective field goal percentage, forced turnover percentage and offensive rebound percentage numbers are all sub-200 and below average across college basketball. – Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel has made a significant leap in his second season with the Wolverines' program. His advancement to the starting lineup was made in accordance to a season-ending injury to Jaelin Llewellyn last season, and he's occupied a leading rol in the Wolverine backcourt ever since. Through eight games, McDaniel is averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists a night, as well as netting just over a steal per contest. His point, rebound and assist averages are all career-highs. McDaniel is one of the most prolific two-way players in the conference thus far.

– Graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua, a transfer from Tennessee, is having his best season of his career by far. Career best averages in points (16.9), rebounds (7.0) and assists (2.9) are met with team-high effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage numbers. Along with McDaniel, the duo combines to utilize 50% of Michigan's possessions when on the floor. – Graduate guard Nimari Burnett arrives at Michigan after seasons at Texas Tech and Alabama. He's elevated himself into the largest role he's seen in his collegiate career, granting him the runway to also average career-best marks in points, rebounds and assists. A 40% three-point shooter this season, Burnett is one of four double-digit scorers for the Wolverines this season and one of four Michigan starters with an individual offensive rating above 100. – Senior forward Terrance Williams II doesn't utilize a ton of the Wolverines' possessions on the floor – only about 15%. But the versatile hybrid forward makes effective use of his smaller portion of the Wolverines' offensive load. His individual offensive rating of 123.2 is second among all of Michigan's starting five. Williams is amongst the double-digit per game scorers that lead the way for the Wolverines. – Sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. rounds out the Michigan starting five. The St. Louis native is the man in the middle for the Wolverines on the defensive side. Reed Jr. only sees the floor for just north of 21 minutes a night, but the sophomore big is a 59% shooter from the field. He averages 6.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game, and blocks over a shot a game. On the offensive glass, his offensive rebound rate is just outside of the top-40 of all qualified players in college basketball. Just under 79% of Michigan's minutes on the floor come from the starting five. According to KenPom, only 20 schools have a smaller share of minutes played off the bench. Across Division I, about 31% of minutes from teams come from the bench. The Wolverines are a staggering 10 percentage points lower. There's only a couple of names who have proven to be contributors not in Michigan's starting five – Tray Jackson and Will Schetter. Schetter is an offensive threat in every sense of the word, shooting 75% on twos and 77% on threes this season. Granted, the sample size is small, but he's barely missed from the field this year. Jackson helps to rotate in the frontcourt as well, a 6-foot-10 big who can help alleviate the load off of Nkamhoua and Reed's shoulders.

Storylines to monitor…

Indiana's defense vs. Michigan's offense, and Indiana's offense vs. Michigan's defense… Analytics show a clear contrast of styles so far this season. Michigan's offense is prolific. Indiana's defense has been, for the most part, staunch in certain aspects. Amidst breakdowns of communication, the analytical number still parade Indiana's defense as a the 54th-best in the country. Yet, the personnel on the floor will largely determine where either team is likely going to find success on Tuesday night. Xavier Johnson's status is still up in air, and the Hoosiers could use his quickness to help try to contain a guard of McDaniel's talent. If he's unable to go, the Hoosiers will once again need more production from the backcourt of Trey Galloway and freshman Gabe Cupps. Indiana runs its offense through the frontcourt though, and the Hoosiers will have the two best players on the low block Tuesday night – at least on paper. And until a team forces them to alter their way of play, Indiana likely won't stray away from what's worked with an offense that still struggles to find it's footing from time to time. Michigan struggles to defend the three. Indiana can't make threes, but smartly doesn't force the issue and instead tries to force it's hand by scoring down low. Will something have to give?



Indiana's first true road game… Indiana's had neutral site games away from Bloomington and played in a labeled home game in Indianapolis, but this is the first time this season the Hoosiers enter hostile territory this year. In two complete seasons under Mike Woodson, the Hoosiers are 3-8 and 5-7 in true road games, respectively. Underdogs at the first opportunity of asking and possibly short-handed heading into the evening in Ann Arbor, Indiana's already-tall task in the Wolverines may be that much tougher.

