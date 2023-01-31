The Terrapins, led by first-year head coach Kevin Willard, enter the matchup with a 14-7 record and a 5-5 mark in B1G play. Maryland is 11-1 this season when playing at home.

The Hoosiers are currently one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten as they have rallied off five straight wins and are now 6-4 in the conference.

The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues and the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers are back on the road with a trip to College Park against Maryland.

Indiana leads the all-time series 11-8. The brief 19-game series includes the 2002 NCAA Championship game which Maryland won by a score of 64-52 behind 18 points and five steals from tournament Most Outstanding Player Juan Dixon.

Indiana senior forward Race Thompson averaged 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in two starts against the Terps last season.

Indiana faced off against Maryland twice last season with the Hoosiers winning both meetings. On Jan. 29, IU earned the program’s second ever victory in College Park in a 68-55 result. The Hoosiers also earned a 74-64 home win on Feb. 24, 2022.

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was fighting an illness vs Ohio State but still played. Unless that illness got worse, he should be able to play tonight.

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo was seen in a walking boot on his left leg. Per IU, Geronimo had reaggravated a previous injury to his left leg. His status is unknown at this time.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last couple of games due to a non-COVID illness. His status for tonight's game is unknown.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. However, Johnson was seen participating in early warmups dressed in uniform before he switched to street clothes. He could return as early as tonight the ways things are looking.

Malik Reneau is playing like Indiana's most reliable bench piece right now

After a hot start on the year, the freshman power forward hit a big slump. However, over this five-game winning streak, Malik Reneau is playing like we all expected him to, at a high level.

On paper, the Indiana frontcourt rotation was supposed to be one of Indiana's strength and right now they are living up to that expectation and Reneau is a big part of that. In the last two games, he has scored a combined 25 points and has really built a connection with both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.

Tamar Bates may be Indiana's best pure scorer off the bench, but the inconsistency from him remains an issue. Reneau, has been the most consistent piece as of late.

Jalen Hood-Schifino bounced back, needs to continue this production

Jalen Hood-Schifino had a little slump and scoring wise, did not play well in Indiana's wins over Michigan State and Minnesota. However, Hood-Schifino bounced back in a major way with his 24 points vs Ohio State that included going 6-of-9 from deep.

It is easy enough to say, Indiana is a different beast when Hood-Schifino is putting up those types of numbers. This type of production from the freshman guard is something Indiana really needs. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts with the pending return of Xavier Johnson coming up.

"You see him in the gym every day, it motivates you to do better yourself," Kaleb Banks said last game. "He's a great leader, and he's a great point guard. I mean, I try to follow his lead as much as I can, and so far, I'm doing well with that."

Chance to complete the strong finish in January

This was touched on in the preview before the Ohio State game, but it is incredible to see how this Indiana team is playing in late January versus how they played earlier this month. I mean it is really night and day.

With one more game left in the month, Indiana has a chance to head into February riding a 6-game winning streak. With how well-known it is about Indiana's February schedule being as tough as it is, every win this month is important.

Tonight's game is arguably Indiana's toughest during this stretch. The Terrapins are no cakewalk and they are currently 11-1 at home this season.

Indiana and Maryland are close to each other in the Big Ten standings. A win goes a long way for each ballclub. It is all about who wants it more tonight.