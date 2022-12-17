The Jayhawks, led by 20th-year head coach Bill Self, enter the game with a 9-1 record. Kansas won the 2022 NCAA Championship. The game will mark the fourth in the last five outings for the Hoosiers with an opponent ranked inside the KenPom top-40, with three of the games coming away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana is coming off a week long break with having last played in Las Vegas vs. Arizona as part of "The Clash" event where they lost 89-75.

The 14th ranked Hoosiers return to action today with their final road game of the non-conference schedule traveling to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the 8th ranked Jayhawks.

That games saw four other Hoosiers score in double figures with Thomas Bryant's 19, Curtis Jones' 15, O.G. Anunoby's 13, and Robert Johnson's 10.

The last time these two programs faced was during the 2016-27 season where Indiana defeated Kansas 103-99 in a overtime thriller in the Arms Forced Classic in Honolulu, HI. Indiana was lead by former guard James Blackmon Jr. with 26 points.

Due to back tightness, Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino has missed the last three games for Indiana. He has been day-to-day and recently started participating in on-court activity. Signs are pointing to him playing, but how he feels after pre-game warmups will determine his availability.

Most hostile environment Indiana will face up to this point

This will be Indiana's third road game of the season and final road game of the non-conference schedule and will without question be their toughest challenge yet.

Phog Allen Fieldhouse has historically been a hostile environment that many road teams have had extreme trouble with when playing at Kansas. Since February 20, 1994, the Kansas Jayhawks have only lost 14 regular season games inside Allen Fieldhouse.

It is not impossible to think that given the talent and experience that Indiana has for them to go on the road and pick up this monster win, Kentucky did it last year, but it is going to be awfully hard for them to do so if they do not play nearly perfect.

As Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is to Indiana, Allen Fieldhouse is also a major advantage for Kansas. On the bright side however, Indiana is 2-1 all time in Lawrence.

Indiana's front court needs to show up

What was thought as a huge strength for this Indiana ahead of the season, the frontcourt has a had a few inconsistent showings as of late. In the game vs Arizona, Indiana's frontcourt was exposed to a certain extent being outscored 42-22 in the paint and outrebounded 42-32.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, although has had a good year, was dominated by the bigger Arizona front court. Race Thompson finally had his breakout performance after a lackluster start to the year. Malik Reneau is still struggling with foul trouble and more talented bigs. Jordan Geronimo has not lived up to expectations thus far this season, as well.

If Indiana wants a chance to escape with a win here, the frontcourt has no choice to but to show up. Kansas has struggled with size this season so the opportunity is there for Indiana to take advantage.

Tamar Bates, Miller Kopp are stepping up for Indiana as of late

Over a recent stretch of games, Indiana senior forward Miller Kopp and sophomore guard Tamar Bates have really stepped up like Mike Woodson and staff have needed them to.

With Miller Kopp, three-point shooting was viewed as the missing piece for this Indiana team and all eyes Looked to Miller Kopp to provide that for the most part. On the season, Kopp is averaging 9.9 points per game and is shooting 48.9% (23-of-47) from deep this year. Not only is he scoring from deep, he also scoring from inside as well creating opportunities for himself.

Switching over to Tamar Bates, as of late he is finally starting to click and proving to be The Hoosiers best scorer off the bench. He, like Kopp, has been creating his own opportunities off of the dribble and is shooting 52.4% (19-of-29) from the field.

Mike Woodson has spoke highly of these two about how Miller Kopp seems to be more comfortable and Tamar Bates is turning the corner. If these guys can continue to play like they have been, they make Indiana even more dangerous.