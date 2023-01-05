Indiana enters this game with 10-3 overall record and are currently 1-1 from the earlier Big Ten games at Rutgers and vs. Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes, led by 13th-year head coach Fran McCaffery, enter the game with an 8-6 record and an 0-3 mark in B1G play. Iowa has lost three-straight games.

After a 13-day break, Indiana finally returns to floor with their third Big Ten conference game of the season with a road trip to Iowa.

Indiana was lead by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 31 points while Xavier Johnson added 20 points. Iowa was lead by Keegan Murray with 32 points.

The last time Indiana and Iowa played was in the semi-final round of the Big Ten Tournament last season. Then Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannan hit a last second shot over Trey Galloway to push the Hawkeyes past the Hoosiers 80-77.

For Iowa, reserve guard Josh Dix is questionable after suffering an ankle injury against Penn State. Reserve forward Josh Ogundele is not expected to play.

"I don't think anyone really knows what the turnaround is for X right now," Woodson said. "Only he will know that strictly how his body and his foot accepts the therapy that he's putting in and the rehab to get back on the floor."

"(Jackson-Davis) has been doing some thing on the floor, but not a lot of contact," Woodson said. "Yesterday, we had a lot of contact yesterday, and (Tuesday), we'll have a lot of contact, we'll scrimmage today (Tuesday) and just kind of see where he is, providing that he's feeling good about yesterday's practice."

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been doing contact in practice this week after missing Indiana's last two games with a precautionary back issue. He is expected to be ready to play tonight.

Tamar Bates is starting

As it was announced during the Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson Radio Show on Monday, sophomore guard Tamar Bates will be inserted into the starting lineup moving forward and junior guard Trey Galloway will be coming off the bench.

With the way that Bates has been playing this season, plus the spacing he gives on the floor, this seems to be the right move for Indiana right now with Xavier Johnson out for the foreseeable future.

This move gives Indiana another outside shooter and it moves Galloway back to his more natural 'spark off the bench' role. With teams double-teaming Trayce Jackson-Davis nearly every possession, adding a more reliable shooter to the starting lineup should help Indiana start games off better.

While Galloway did a solid job as Indiana's secondary ballhandler, it is now Bates' role at this time.

"We trained Tamar and Galloway this summer just for this reason alone," said Woodson. Just in case something was to happen to one of the point guards. So, it's nothing new, they just have to demonstrate it when they play."

Is the bench ready to step up?

At one point in the season, Indiana's bench was viewed as a dangerous weapon for the Hoosiers. As of late however, the bench for Indiana has been very inconsistent.

Injuries have forced Indiana to make a few changes with their rotation, but the slippage in play from both Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau seemed to be the most concerning part. Bates and Geronimo aside, both Geronimo and Reneau were expected to be two of Indiana's biggest bench pieces.

This Indiana team is still deep, but the lack of production outside of Indiana's starting unit is something that needs to change as conference play approaches.

Both teams are desperate for a win

When you look at this game on paper, both Indiana and Iowa need a win here. While that is odd to say this early in the Big Ten season, both need a win for very different reasons.

Starting with Iowa, they are currently 0-3 in the Big Ten and have lost 3 of their last 4 games. The Hawkeyes are in a rare situation as a losing streak of this caliber is odd for them.

Indiana on the other hand, has lost some of their momentum as they previously had. This team was once viewed as the favorites to win the Big Ten but with a few losses, that hope has slipped away a little bit.

Iowa will play very desperate here and Indiana needs to not only match their intensity, but need to get a major road win here to get things back on track.