The Illini, led by sixth-year head coach Brad Underwood, enter the Thursday night tilt with a 13-5 record and a 4-3 mark in B1G play. Illinois has won four-straight games.

The Big Ten Conference continues and Indiana is back on the road, this time with a tough matchup against a surging Illinois team. Hoosiers are coming off a much needed win over Wisconsin and improved to 11-6 on the year and 2-4 in the Big Ten.

The last time Indiana faced off against Illinois was during the Big Ten Tournament last season when the Hoosiers knocked off the then top-seeded Illini in the quarterfinal round 65-63.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. Woodson confirmed that he is still rehabbing and has not returned to practice.

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is still dealing with his nagging back injury but is still paying big minutes for Indiana.

Is the defense back?

After weeks and weeks of harping on the lack of defense being shown on the floor by the Hoosiers, it looks like the elite defense from Indiana may be back. In Indiana's last game vs. Wisconsin to just 45 points shooting 32.1 percent from the field and averaging just .750 points per possession.

The 45 points were 23 points under The Badger's season average of 68.3 points per game.

They always say "defense travel" and that is what is going to need to happen when the Hoosiers travel to Champaign tonight because they will be facing a much tougher challenge with this surging, well-coached Illinois team. Indiana has got to maintain their newly found defensive identity.

"Like I said earlier, you have to defend and rebound the ball," said Mike Woodson. "You can't gift them points. It's hard enough playing on the road but you go out on the road and you throw the ball all over the gym and give them easy opportunities to score, it beats what your defense is all about.."

Need continued production from Geronimo

It was said a few previews ago that Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino couldn't "do it all" if Indiana was going to find ways to win games in the Big Ten. With Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson continuing to be out for an extended period of time, the Hoosiers needed guys to step up, and that is exactly what junior forward Jordan Geronimo did.

Geronimo had 12 points on 5-of-10 from the field and 11 rebounds. He was also extremely active on the defensive end and his versatility was shown on full display. He was truly playing within himself.

"I think (Jordan) Geronimo -- I challenged right before the Wisconsin game that day, and I thought he responded," said Mike Woodson. "I lit into him and it registered."

Indiana was desperate to find a guy to replace Race Thompson in the front court while the senior forward was out. Going forward, Geronimo might be that guy.

Need a win on the road

Indiana has not had a true road win since they won at Xavier in November. While the Hoosiers have had plenty of opportunities to get the job done on the road, they have not been able to find a way to get one.

With Northwestern coming in and beating Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers need to find a way to steal one on the road soon to make up for it. That could be one of the worst losses for Indiana this season when it is all said and done.

A win at Illinois especially, would be huge for Indiana as they look to build momentum and get on the right side of the Big Ten standings. At the least, this Indiana team needs to compete.