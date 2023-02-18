The Illini, led by sixth-year head coach Brad Underwood, enter the rematch on Saturday afternoon with a 17-8 record and an 8-6 mark in B1G play.

The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues as the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers are finally back playing at home after a back-to-back road swing where they went 1-1. Coming into Bloomington this afternoon is Illinois, who Indiana has already defeated once this season.

Head coach Mike Woodson scored a career-high 48 points in IU’s 72-60 win at Illinois on March 3, 1979. He averaged 24.1 points per game in his six contests against the Illini.

The last time Indiana faced against Illinois was last month when the Hoosiers went on the road to upset the Fighting Illini 80-65. Senior forward Tracye Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks on 75.0% shooting from the floor on 15-of-19 shooting. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting as well as eight rebounds and three blocks in his starting role against the Illini.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon is not expected to play, according to reports. He had a hard fall late in Illinois’ loss to Penn State and is dealing with a concussion. Shannon is Illinois’ leading scorer.

"If you ask Xavier, he thinks he can play tomorrow. Listen, I've been around basketball a long time. That's impossible. The guy broke his foot. I'm not using that in a negative way. I wish he could play tomorrow. But I don't know."

"He's been out there trying to shoot a little bit. He just got out of the boot. I mean, I just don't know. It's hard to say when he's going to actually be back.

Johnson is officially out of his boot, but they are not rushing things.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. However, Johnson has been seen participating in early warmups dressed in uniform before he switches to street clothes.

Indiana can't afford a slow start again

You really have to give credit to Indiana for fighting back from being down as much as 21 points at Northwestern to only lose by two total. However, a slow start like that is what killed Indiana and played a huge part in them losing.

Slow starts have been a thing that many Indiana fans have seen over the years. This year, it felt as though Indiana had learned from that area and figured out a way to not let that happen. Most of the times when Indiana got punched, they punched back and actually won.

That was not the case at Northwestern which proved that if you start off a game slow, it can actually come to bite you. A slow start vs. a tough Illinois team can prove to be costly as it was at Northwestern. Illinois is already is hungry to get a win back over Indiana and they are well-coached enough to not let up on the gas if they have the advantage.

Indiana needs to come out with fire and intensity and play with it from the opening tip to the final buzzer if they want a bounce back win today.

Race Thompson needs to continue this production

Thompson missed the Michigan game due 'precautionary reasons' so it was actually kind of surpassing to see him play the amount of time he did at Northwestern. During his time on the floor, he produced for the Hoosiers adding 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. This was the best he had looked since his knee injury earlier in the season.

Race Thompson is the glue to this Indiana team. While he has struggled the majority of the season, when he is on the floor and playing well, he is arguably Indiana third most important player. When Jackson-Davis is double-teamed, Thompson has got to find a way to free up an open look.

It is crucial that Thompson play as well as he did at Northwestern this last stretch of the season. Illinois has a capable front court to give Indiana fits this game so Thompson will need to produce here once again.

'Buddy Ball' needs to show up today.

Season sweep on Illinois is on the line

Indiana has a golden opportunity to sweep one of the better teams in the Big Ten this season. Heading into this year, many would have projected that Hoosiers would be trying to just even the series at this point in the season.

The game in Champaign last month was a little surprising as Indiana controlled nearly that entire game from start-to-finish. The pure focus and willingness that Indiana had that game to not let up on the gas was fun to watch and which is what made it one of Indiana's most impressive wins of the season.

Now, Indiana gets the Fighting Illini at home. The Northwestern loss stings right now, but if Indiana can protect him floor and get the win, they get that much closer to that prestigious double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Hoosiers have to come prepared to compete.