The Phoenix, led by first-year head coach Billy Taylor, enter the game with a 2-10 record. Taylor, a Notre Dame graduate, spent the last three seasons on the sidelines as an assistant coach at Iowa. Prior to that he spent six seasons (2007-13) as the head coach at Ball State.

Indiana finally returns home to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall after two straight weeks of tough road games where the Hoosiers lost to both Arizona and Kansas. Tonight's game versus Elon provides Indiana the chance to get back on the right track of winning figure out the areas that they are struggling in.

The Hoosiers hold an 8-1 record all time against opponents currently housed in the Colonial Athletic Association. Indiana last took on a CAA opponent on Nov. 17, 2013 in a 90-74 victory over Stony Brook.

This is the first meeting between these two programs.

In more positive news, Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino returned from his back injury and was in the starting lineup versus Kansas. He played the majority of the game.

"Right now we're still evaluating him," Woodson said on his weekly radio show. "He's kinda day-to-day just to see where he is... He won't play tomorrow (Tuesday). We'll probably know more on Wednesday exactly where we are with him... We'll wait on X, if he ever gets a chance to come back, based on where he is right now."

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson left the Kansas game halfway through the first half with a right foot injury. He was seen in a boot and using crutches after halftime. He will be out this game and likely for awhile.

What will Indiana look like without Xavier Johnson?

For the time being, Indiana is going to be without their leading guard and fifth-year senior Xavier Johnson due to the right foot injury he sustained during the Kansas Game.

This is obviously a huge blow to this Indiana team because they lose his playmaking ability and his elite speed and quickness on the floor. They also lose one of their best defenders for the time being.

Now, Indiana will need to adjust so look for freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino be on the ball a lot more than what he was and junior guard Trey Galloway to continue his expanded role as Indiana's secondary ball handler.

Without Johnson, Indiana will look a lot different out there in some form or way.



Can this Indiana team find it's identity?

What type of team is Indiana? The 'bread and butter' of inside-out ball has not looked great the past few games. The strong defensive presence that the Hoosiers bring to any game has been exposed. Shooting continues to not be a strong point but has improved slightly.

It has been a rough stretch of games as of late and really got people questioning this teams toughness and overall ability to compete at a high level. What we thought was Indiana's identity in inside-out offense and strong defense, has not been the case of a late.

Can Indiana get back to what made them so dangerous? That is only for the team to figure out, which moves us to our next point....

Indiana needs to fix things these next three weeks before Big Ten gets started back up

Going off of the last storyline, while the identity of this Indiana team is questioned right now, there is still plenty of time to get things back on track here. After all, it is still only December.

The next two games vs Elon and Kennesaw State should be viewed as the last two "easy" games for Indiana. It gives them a chance to shake off the bad play they have had the last few weeks vs. two weaker opponents. Then after Friday, the Hoosiers don't play another game until January 5th at Iowa to get back into conference play.

This time provides Indiana a chance to really work on things internally and hopefully get back to way that fans saw of them earlier this year. This also provides the players who aren't 100% to hopefully rest up.

This is an important stretch for Indiana to get their minds right before the tough Big Ten conference gets going once again.