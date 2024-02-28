BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Kel'el Ware had an "All-American-type night" on Tuesday evening according to Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Gard is right, Ware was dominant. Right out of the gates, the Oregon transfer asserted his superiority over Wisconsin's front court. At one point, about half way through the first half, Ware was outscoring the Badgers all by himself. The sophomore finished with 27 points, one point shy of tying his career-high. Ware pulled down 11 rebounds, blocked five shots and made 92% of his field goal attempts in Indiana's 74-70 win over Wisconsin in Assembly Hall. The big man could do no wrong. Ware was great on Tuesday night, but as is the case with most big men, Ware needed a sidekick to consistently feed him the ball in the right spots to be successful against the Badgers. Karl Malone had John Stockton, Tim Duncan had Tony Parker and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had Oscar Robertson. All of those historically dominant big men have one thing in common, they had great guards to set them up. On Tuesday night inside of Assembly Hall, Trey Galloway was that great guard.

Advertisement

Ware went 11-12 from the field on Tuesday night versus Wisconsin. Of his 11 made field goals, Galloway assisted on six of them. "The coaches always say, hit the guy, and then roll and that pocket pass is always going to be open," Ware said following Indiana's 74-70 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday evening. "My job is to go up and set that screen and hit them and that is how I get my points." Indiana has run a lot of zoom actions this season in an effort to get Galloway the ball in his right hand going downhill. Out of that action, Galloway has the option to shoot his patented right-handed floater, or he can dish it to the rolling Ware. On Tuesday night, Wisconsin stepped up on Galloway to take away that floater. With his first read taken away, Galloway opted to hit Ware on the roll with a combination of pocket passes and lobs. "We're always on the same team in practice," Ware added on his connection with Galloway. "So that helps when it comes to the game, just building that chemistry and learning each other and where to pass it and how to pass it and getting the ball to the right spot." Galloway finished with 12 assists against Wisconsin, tying a career-high he set earlier this season. He turned the ball over just twice in 36 minutes. Galloway is the first Hoosier to have multiple games of 12-or-more assists in the same season since Isaiah Thomas did so back in the 80s.