COLUMBUS, Ohio - With just under 18 minutes to play on Tuesday night in Columbus, Indiana appeared to be in the midst of yet another disappointing and uninspiring performance. Three days after one of the most disastrous losses of the season at home against Penn State, Indiana was laying another egg. The Hoosiers trailed the Buckeyes by 18 points at the 17:39 mark of the second half. Indiana's minute sliver of hope seemed to be shrinking rapidly. Mike Woodson has been clear this season in his desire to see his seniors step up.. He's talked at great lengths about needing his seniors to step up and play like seniors. Tuesday night inside of a half-empty Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Woodson's seniors finally answered the call. "It means a lot, that's how it should be," head coach Mike Woodson said postgame in regards to the play of Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal on Tuesday. "I think back to when I played. Coach (Knight) always put it on the senior guys to lead, do the things to help us win and hold other guys accountable."

It was Trey Galloway that spearheaded the Hoosiers' second half comeback. The Culver, Indiana native has looked like a bystander at times this season and he looked that way again in the first half against Ohio State. In 18 first half minutes, the senior scored six points, not tallying a single assist. Galloway looked unassertive and like a spectator throughout the first 20 minutes of the ball game. The second half was a different story. The Galloway that Indiana fans saw lead Tuesday night's second half comeback bid, had seldom been seen prior to Tuesday night's game. The former three-star recruit had scored in single-digits on 10 separate occasions entering the mid-week clash with Ohio State. Just once this season had Galloway eclipsed the 20-point mark -- a career-high 28 point performance in a home loss to Kansas in mid-December. Against the Buckeyes, Galloway went off for 19 points in the second half. He converted on all three of his 3-point attempts following the halftime intermission. "Tonight I thought Galloway was huge in the second half," Woodson remarked. "He stepped up and he wanted the ball. We put him in a lot of situations where he could have the ball in his hands and run pick-and-rolls and make plays. He delivered." "It was big time," fellow senior Anthony Leal added on Galloway's second half performance on Tuesday. "Coach (Yasir Rosemond) says all the time that senior guards win games. Trey stepped up big time for us. I'm happy for him. He puts in all the work. He did what I know he's capable of." Galloway's 19 points in the second half alone against the Buckeyes would be his second-highest single-game scoring output of the season. The senior played every second of the final 20 minutes to close the game. It wasn't just his play on the court that made Galloway's second half performance so special. He didn't just lead with his play Tuesday night, Galloway also led with his voice. Of Indiana's two captains, Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway, the former is much more of a vocal leader than the ladder. Galloway is more of a reserved guy, you can see it whenever he speaks to the media. Shy isn't the right word, but Galloway isn't the loud, outgoing type that many often relate to leadership. Against the Buckeyes, absent sixth-year senior Xavier Johnson, Galloway kept his guys together despite what appeared to be an insurmountable second half deficit. "Sticking together," Galloway answered when he was asked what made the 18-point comeback possible. "We could've easily gone the other way. I thought we really did a great job of sticking together, fighting and having some resiliency." Galloway was one of the primary catalysts of Indiana's comeback effort, but he didn't do it alone. Galloway was the guy that brought the Hoosiers to within striking distance, guiding Indiana throughout the second half. Once within reach of the Buckeyes, it was Indiana's other senior guard that delivered the knockout blow.

Anthony Leal scored the Hoosiers' final six points on Tuesday night. With just north of 2 minutes to play, after Kel'el Ware gave Indiana its first lead since early in the first half, Leal split a pair of free throws to put the Hoosiers up by two points. The Buckeyes responded by scoring the next four points, a midrange jumper and two free throws from Jamison Battle. Mike Woodson called a timeout with his Hoosiers facing a 2-point deficit with 32 seconds to play. It looked bleak for Indiana. Would the fight and resiliency that the Hoosiers showcased throughout the second half be all for not? Coming out of the timeout, the ball was going to be thrust into the hands of one of two players. One of Trey Galloway or Malik Reneau was going to have the ball in his hands with a chance to tie or take the lead for Indiana. Galloway was the one who got his number called. He held the ball on the left wing as seconds ticked off the clock. Mackenzie Mgbako spaced to the left corner, while Leal manned the right corner. Kel'el Ware parked himself at the top of the restricted area. From there, Reneau came up to set a high ball-screen for Galloway. The Buckeyes iced the screen, trying to keep Galloway from getting to the open side of the floor. That didn't stop the senior. Galloway got to the top of the key, then the right elbow and finally the right block. With the Ohio State defender helping off Leal in the strong-side corner, Galloway fired a pass out to his former AAU teammate. Leal drilled the wide-open corner 3-ball, his first field goal attempt of the game. That gave Indiana a 1-point lead with 22 seconds to play.