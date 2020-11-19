Earlier in the week, Fryfogle was named the Big Ten Offensive Player-of-the-Week, and Thursday, the senior wide receiver was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., announced. He joins teammate Whop Philyor for the award, which recognizes the most outstanding receiver.

The accolades continue to pour in for the Indiana football team this season, especially wide receiver Ty Fryfogle.

A week ago, Fryfogle set career highs with 11 receptions for 200 yards in a 24-0 win over Michigan State. He also added two touchdowns.

The Lucedale, Miss., native has caught at least one TD in three-straight contests and has surpassed the century mark in back-to-back weeks.

He leads Indiana with 24 catches for 424 yards, four touchdowns and 17.7. yards per reception. He is averaging 106 yards per game.

Indiana is ranked ninth in the country and will travel to Columbus this Saturday for a top ten matchup against the third ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is set for noon on Fox.