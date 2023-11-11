CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana's defense looked like they'd rectified these types of repeated mistakes. At least, head coach Tom Allen says they "thought they did." With their backs against the wall and Indiana in their self-proclaimed playoff mentality, the Hoosier defense was gashed to the tune of 662 yards and 48 points from a backup quarterback-led offense that was averaging just 21.1 points per game heading into the contest. As breakdowns, blown coverages and miscues piled, so too did the Illinois points and frustration. This wasn't the same defense Indiana had become accustomed to playing over the last few weeks, particularly not after being directly responsible for stifling their opponent just seven days ago in the first conference winning effort in nearly a calendar year. A goal-to-go stand early in the contest offered the possibility of another performance of the like. In Champaign, however, the Hoosiers leave with absent bowl hopes and pointed fingers at a defense that, as Allen said postgame, was to blame for their falling out on Saturday. "Shocked," Allen said, referencing the amount of times Illini receivers found themselves open. "Really, really shocked, to be honest with you. "Very very very very very very frustrated. There's no excuse for it." John Paddock, who started in the place of an injured Luke Altmyer for the Illini, threw for 507 yards on 24-of-36 completions. He threw for four scores, including one that walked off the victory in overtime and erased the last glimmer of hope for Indiana to string together a late-season run toward a 13th game – a "career day" at IU's expense. "Our defense didn't play up to our standard, offense played their butts off," safety Louis Moore said after the contest. "That game is on us. "They played better than us today. I feel like they wanted it more."

Illinois' Isaiah Williams hauled in nine receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.

Postgame, miscommunication arose as a common buzzword for the reasoning behind some of the continued falters the Hoosier defense surrendered. "One time, apparently one of our guys got the wrong signal, which that shouldn't happen in week 10," Allen said. "To me, that's just excuse, but that's what the information was conveyed after the play. A couple young guys that made some mistakes, but still at the same time, they're in this time of year, they've got to make plays. The Illini, who's offensive predicted points added sits at 0.167 and 366.1 yards per contest, had whatever they wanted. On the ground, Reggie Love III rushed for 140 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Paddock's 500-plus yard passing day was the second-best in Illinois school history and was the most Indiana has surrendered since 2004. If there was history made, Indiana's defense was on the wrong side of it. Indiana tried multiple coverages, each one no more successful than the other, in search of an answer as the Illini scored on 64% of their drives. "We tried everything that we have in our arsenal right now for this game plan, and that obviously wasn't good enough," Allen said. "Just a frustrating day for sure, defensively." "It's on us as coaches – obviously players got to make plays, but this, to me, you got to take ownership of it." "It was a lot of Indiana beating Indiana," linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar said. "Just breakdowns, you know, busted coverages, or somebody didn't get the call. It was rarely like, 'Oh, this guy just beat me.' I feel like we gave them a lot of stuff." On a particular drive in the first quarter, Illinois' Isaiah Williams had zero coverage on him as Paddock floated him the ball upon immediately snapping the ball, running freely for 67 yards down inside the red zone. The next play, Love bursted through relatively unscathed for a touchdown, instantly taking back the lead the Hoosier offense had just jumped out to. "It's unfortunate that we're still having issues like that," Mangum-Farrar continued. "I feel like that's something that you get nipped in the bud hopefully earlier in the season – fall camp, even. That just comes down to discipline." Illinois didn't do anything that surprised or shocked Indiana offensively. Moore said the Illini offensive scheme is what the scout team ran in practice all week, and Allen, Mangum-Farrar and Moore all acknowledged that the Hoosiers felt prepared to face either quarterback that would take the field for Illinois. "Everything they run, we know," Moore said. "We got a game plan, we just didn't execute today."