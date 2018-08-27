From The Locker Room: IU Coaches Preview Season Opener
IU head coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Mike DeBord met with the media on Monday to preview Saturday's season-opening tilt at Florida International.
Key quotes plus full video is embedded below.
Flashback To 2016
The last time IU played Florida International (7 p.m. ET, CBSSN,) it marked Allen's first game with the Hoosiers as a defensive coordinator.
It wasn't an easy win for the Hoosiers. IU actually trailed 13-12 going into the fourth quarter before the Hoosiers ripped off three touchdowns in the final period, pulling away for a 34-13 win.
"Interestingly, they have a lot of the same players," Allen said. "They were young back then.
"New quarterback, that is a difference. Running backs that played then are now older. Almost the entire offensive line have played a bunch of ball. Played with a lot of those guys a couple years ago. Receivers the same thing. Obviously new guys here and there.
"New system, but interestingly similar in a lot of ways with what they do. They're more multiple. They do a lot of different personnel groupings, more than we're used to seeing in today's game. Don't see a lot of that like we used to in the past."
In that game, FIU rushed for just 63 yards on 21 carries - a 3.0 yards per carry average.
Allen would love to see a similar stat line this Saturdya.
"I think the strength of their team is the running backs and running game," Allen said. "Their offensive line is very, very mature and experienced.
"So they're going to have a new quarterback. They haven't named one yet. Whoever steps behind center will be the different from the guy that started the last three seasons. That makes them different for sure.
"They've done a good job. Coach [Butch] Davis has obviously won everywhere he's been, recruits really well. They have some new faces we haven't seen yet play. They'll be good players. The last two times we played them, we've trailed going into the fourth quarter.
"That was before I got here, then the year I was here. It will be a dogfight."
Recent Heat Helpful In Preparation
Portions of camp in Bloomington have come with some blistering heat, at least for the Midwest.
For example, temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees in town this afternoon, and that's without working out on turf.
That's been a plus for the Hoosiers as they prepare to head to Miami.
"It was warm during the mock game, started getting warmer," Allen said. "Has the Florida feel to it out there right now.
"It's very important. You can't simulate that. You can talk about it, do different things. I lived down there for many, many years.
"We have a big chunk of our players from the south. They'll be ready for that part. We need as much heat as we can get. It's definitely here."
