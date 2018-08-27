IU head coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Mike DeBord met with the media on Monday to preview Saturday's season-opening tilt at Florida International.

The last time IU played Florida International (7 p.m. ET, CBSSN,) it marked Allen's first game with the Hoosiers as a defensive coordinator.

It wasn't an easy win for the Hoosiers. IU actually trailed 13-12 going into the fourth quarter before the Hoosiers ripped off three touchdowns in the final period, pulling away for a 34-13 win.

"Interestingly, they have a lot of the same players," Allen said. "They were young back then.

"New quarterback, that is a difference. Running backs that played then are now older. Almost the entire offensive line have played a bunch of ball. Played with a lot of those guys a couple years ago. Receivers the same thing. Obviously new guys here and there.

"New system, but interestingly similar in a lot of ways with what they do. They're more multiple. They do a lot of different personnel groupings, more than we're used to seeing in today's game. Don't see a lot of that like we used to in the past."

In that game, FIU rushed for just 63 yards on 21 carries - a 3.0 yards per carry average.

Allen would love to see a similar stat line this Saturdya.

"I think the strength of their team is the running backs and running game," Allen said. "Their offensive line is very, very mature and experienced.

"So they're going to have a new quarterback. They haven't named one yet. Whoever steps behind center will be the different from the guy that started the last three seasons. That makes them different for sure.

"They've done a good job. Coach [Butch] Davis has obviously won everywhere he's been, recruits really well. They have some new faces we haven't seen yet play. They'll be good players. The last two times we played them, we've trailed going into the fourth quarter.

"That was before I got here, then the year I was here. It will be a dogfight."