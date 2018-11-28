Ticker
From The Locker Room: Archie Miller, IU Players React To Loss At No. 3 Duke

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller react during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. IU fell to Duke 90-69 Tuesday night in Durham.
Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports Images

DURHAM, N.C. -- Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior forward Juwan Morgan, junior forward De'Ron Davis and sophomore guard Al Durham Jr. met with the media following the Hoosiers' 90-69 loss to No. 3 Duke.

Watch their full postgame comments in the embedded video player below.

{{ article.author_name }}