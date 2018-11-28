From The Locker Room: Archie Miller, IU Players React To Loss At No. 3 Duke
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
DURHAM, N.C. -- Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior forward Juwan Morgan, junior forward De'Ron Davis and sophomore guard Al Durham Jr. met with the media following the Hoosiers' 90-69 loss to No. 3 Duke.
Watch their full postgame comments in the embedded video player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.