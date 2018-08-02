From The Locker Room: Indiana Football Media Day
IU football held its annual Media Day on Thursday as the 2018 season gets underway, and TheHoosier.com was in-attendance.
Attached below is some key quotes from IU head coach Tom Allen, followed by video of Allen, IU offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, and quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey, Brandon Dawkins and Michael Penix Jr.
Redshirt rule change benefits IU
The NCAA passed a new rule beginning this season that allows athletes to play in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility.
Obviously this rule affects most programs largely the same - everyone is on an even playing field.
However, the Hoosiers may benefit more than others in one way. Allen has wanted to get the snap count down for some of his starters, and having more players at his disposal gives him more options to insert in a game - rather than a player being set aside for the entire season to redshirt.
"I've clearly stated this off-season that's been one of our focal points of allowing us to be able to change the outcome of our games as happened in the past," he said. "The depth has been a challenge for us - so to me it's a huge asset.
"The thing we have to remember, and the part that's going to be challenging is that you still have limitations.When you're on the road, you can dress 70 guys for conference games, so you can't just take unlimited guys. So you have to make sure the right ones are ready to play in those positions.
"It's just not throwing them in there just to throw them in there. They've got to be ready to contribute and help you win those home games, away games, whatever. So I just think that it's just caused us to really have a proactive approach to getting guys prepared. So we've got to do more of it."
More Experience In Second Season
Even though Allen had a lengthy resume as an assistant prior to his arrival in Bloomington - including stops at Ole Miss and South Florida - he hadn't served as a head coach since his days at Ben Davis HS in 2004-06.
That would give anyone a bit of a learning curve as he took over as a Big Ten head coach, serving his first full season at the position in 2017.
Returning for a second year comes with some valuable experience and learned lessons.
"I think anytime you do something a second time, you learn from things and mistakes you may have made or things you say that maybe wasn't a mistake, but, hey, I would do it a little differently - and we have," he said. "You go back and reevaluate.
"So I think there is just a comfort level of knowing what's next, and you've been through it before. I think those are important. Whether it's during the game or whether it's in your preparation or how you utilize your assistance, and just how you run your program. We've added some off the field guys that have helped us in recruiting.
"So I just feel a lot more comfortable in this position, and you feel like you're in a better position to maximize your players. Obviously, offensively we have a lot of guys returning, and our on entire offensive staff has returned intact as well, which gives you a lot of continuity in a lot of ways. Defensively we've had a couple new faces, one with the tenth coach rule. Then a lot of potential to have new faces on the defense.
"But guys that have been around to just wait their turn, and now they have the opportunity to rise up. You sprinkle in some true freshmen that we believe have a chance to give us depth and also maybe be competing to start early on. We'll see how that plays out.
"But you just feel like - I was excited about going into last year, for sure, but there are a lot of unknowns. A lot of things that cause you to be really anxious, because you don't know, you haven't done it or been in that role before at this level.
"So going into year two, I feel a lot better."
----
