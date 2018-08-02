Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! IU football held its annual Media Day on Thursday as the 2018 season gets underway, and TheHoosier.com was in-attendance. Attached below is some key quotes from IU head coach Tom Allen, followed by video of Allen, IU offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, and quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey, Brandon Dawkins and Michael Penix Jr.

Redshirt rule change benefits IU

The NCAA passed a new rule beginning this season that allows athletes to play in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility. Obviously this rule affects most programs largely the same - everyone is on an even playing field. However, the Hoosiers may benefit more than others in one way. Allen has wanted to get the snap count down for some of his starters, and having more players at his disposal gives him more options to insert in a game - rather than a player being set aside for the entire season to redshirt. "I've clearly stated this off-season that's been one of our focal points of allowing us to be able to change the outcome of our games as happened in the past," he said. "The depth has been a challenge for us - so to me it's a huge asset. "The thing we have to remember, and the part that's going to be challenging is that you still have limitations.When you're on the road, you can dress 70 guys for conference games, so you can't just take unlimited guys. So you have to make sure the right ones are ready to play in those positions. "It's just not throwing them in there just to throw them in there. They've got to be ready to contribute and help you win those home games, away games, whatever. So I just think that it's just caused us to really have a proactive approach to getting guys prepared. So we've got to do more of it."

More Experience In Second Season