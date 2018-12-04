From The Locker Room: Indiana 64, Penn State 62
Following IU's 64-62 win over Penn State, IU head coach Archie Miller and a few players met with the media to review the game.
Clips of him, Rob Phinisee, Romeo Langford, and Clifton Moore are available below.
Video courtesy of Blue White Illustrated's David Eckert and Nate Bauer.
----
