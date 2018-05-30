Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! IU head coach Archie Miller met with the media and gave a separate speech on Wednesday at the annual event held at Huber's Winery in Borden, Indiana. Some select quotes followed by video clips are embedded below.

IU head coach Archie Miller speaking at Huber's Winery on Wednesday. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Romeo Langford's Signing

2018 New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford was the crown jewel in Miller's first full recruiting class. The head coach has talked about the group before - now ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 7 nationally - but some of his comments on Langford, who didn't verbally commit until late April, are new. "When we watched it on television and he put the hat on," said Miller, on when he found out about the decision. "I think everyone was pretty much in the same boat. "That was how that process was going to go all the way through. When he was ready to make a decision, we knew we would all find out one way or another. "It's a long year - a long process. You go through up's and down's in recruiting. I thought we had pretty good momentum there in the end, with him doing it at New Albany, but we didn't know for 100 percent."

More Experience In Year Two

Miller noted that when you come in your first year at a new school, you have to teach both your staff and all the players how things work and what the expectations are. Now they're in year two. You're still adding new players - the Hoosiers will pick up five freshmen plus a grad transfer this season - but there are at least veterans to lean on now. Still, no matter how Miller, his staff and players get used to Bloomington, it seems coaching in Assembly Hall will never get old. "Sometimes you do take a step back and look up in the stands before the game starts - the jump ball - and you just want to pinch yourself and say 'I can't believe I'm standing here right now,' he said. "That happened quite a few times last year. "Some of the crowds we were a part of, we weren't as successful as we needed to be, but that gave me great confidence that when things are rolling and going as smooth as they possibly can, this should be one of the - if not the - most difficult places to play in college basketball. "That's a credit to our great crowd...the upgraded Assembly Hall is a beautiful place to be."

Don't Forget Race Thompson