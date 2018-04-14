Q: A lot of emphasis has been placed on the offense because there's a lot of excitement coming up, obviously, but the defense, a lot of holes to fill, and it looked pretty good today.

Allen: "It did. I thought they tackled well. I thought that they were in the right position a lot, and that's just from the vantage point that I had.

"But didn't give up - the windows were small in the pass game, and the run lanes were small in the run game, and I thought that max did run hard. So yeah, it was a good, solid day. That's how I would kind of describe it. Kind of a workmanlike attitude from our players, and I thought we had a good structure.

"I liked the way it set up with our families to be able to be a part of it and our recruits' families to be able to sit there in the end zone and watch, and I thought it created a nice atmosphere for us, and you've just got to learn to adapt and overcome the weather, which has kind of been the theme all spring. I think we had 11 practices inside this year out of 15, which I don't think I've ever had that happen before, but that's okay.

"I thought it was a great, great spring for us, and the work is just beginning for the summer."

Q. Which position group do you feel like had the best spring, and which position group do you have the most concern about?

Allen: "I would say probably the group that had the best was the offensive line. I really loved the way they gelled.

"I think that, yes, we have everybody back from last year, but that's a critical part of our team. We're only going to be as good as we are up front on both sides of the ball, and they've been so impressive in the weight room. They've been so impressive in practice. Wes Martin is our leader, he's Mr. Consistency. He's our strongest player on the team. He's one of our most explosive players, and he's one of our best young men we have, his character and his leadership, so I'm not surprised that he's reflective of that.

"I would say my concern is the linebacker role. I just know how critical the linebacker play is for any defense, and as young as we are, there's just a lot of question marks. Yeah, spring was good and they did some good things, but we've got a lot of work to do there. We're counting on some younger guys to come in here and give us depth at those positions, guys that aren't even on campus yet, so that would be my biggest concern.

"Depth at receiver, playmakers at receiver, obviously a bunch of guys out. I like the guys we have, but we've got to get some guys healthy, and we've got to get guys coming in got to step up and help us, and we've got to figure out how that room is going to look, as well. But to me, there's always a lot of question marks that when you're not playing a game, you don't really know for sure what it looks like, but I do feel like this spring was very productive, and it was a great building block for our future."