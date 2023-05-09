Following a season that failed to deliver on relatively high expectations, Indiana football needs some incoming true freshmen to step up and fill some holes left by departing players. Before we get started it’s important to note a couple of things. An NCAA rule established in 2018 allows Division 1 college football players to play in up to four games in a season without losing a year of eligibility. Of Indiana’s 20 true freshmen from a year ago, 17 of them played four or less games. The only three true freshmen that played more than four games last year were Jaylin Lucas, Phillip Dunnam and the departed Dasan McCullough. The most important factor for predicting which freshmen can make an impact in their first year is their path to playing time. For this list, we’ll look solely at true freshmen and not those classified as redshirt freshmen.

AMARE FERRELL, DEFENSIVE BACK

Amare Ferrell, is a four-star defensive back out of Lake City, Florida, and the Hoosiers have lost 10 players from the secondary this offseason either to the transfer portal, the NFL Draft or having no eligibility left. Indiana has brought in a handful of defensive backs via the transfer portal, but there is still an opportunity for Ferrell to play right away. At 6-foot-1 and 217-pounds, Ferrell - a three-year contributor on the varsity basketball team at Columbia High School - has the size, strength and foot skills to play day one. While his speed isn’t game-breaking, he moves well enough to stay with receivers in coverage. Where Ferrell excels is in the open field, he’s an excellent tackler. His great foot skills allow him to stay squared up to his opponent to make the stop. During his senior season, Ferrell amassed 99 tackles to go along with five interceptions. His five interceptions were tied for a team-high. After having the worst passing defense in the Big Ten a year ago, Indiana will certainly need some help in that area. Ferrell is someone who will compete for playing time as soon as he steps on campus.

TaDERIUS COLLINS, DEFENSIVE END

Indiana's woeful pass defense wasn't all on the secondary last season, the defensive line was partly responsible, too. An inability to pressure the opposing team's quarterbacks led to lots of time to throw and left Indiana’s poor secondary to be picked apart. That’s where TaDerius Collins, a four-star defensive end out of Shreveport, Los Angeles will help. Indiana has lost four of its top six sack-getters from a year ago. The only two out of the top six that will be back with the Hoosiers next year are Noah Pierre - a defensive back - and Aaron Casey - a linebacker. McCullough and Alfred Bryant, the team's leaders in sacks a year ago are both gone. The Hoosiers need a difference-maker on the defensive line. Collins can be that guy for the Hoosiers. In his senior season at Northwood High School, Collins led the team in tackles with 62, tackles for loss with 24, sacks with 12 and forced fumbles with 3. Collins is a disruptor in the run game, able to quickly shed blocks, attack gaps on the line and set the edge as well. At 6-foot-4 and 250-pounds, Collins is versatile when rushing the passer. He possesses great quickness around the edge and has shown an ability to use his strength to get through blockers as well. In need of some help on the defensive line, Collins has a path to early and consistent playing time with the Hoosiers.

ORLANDO GREENLOW, WIDE RECEIVER