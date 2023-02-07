In this month’s installment of the Freshman Tracker, we take a look at which direction some of the nation’s top first-year players are trending after the month of January.

1. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Season averages: 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists Analysis: Over the last month, Miller has surpassed the 30-point mark in wins against LSU and Vanderbilt. He averaged more than 19 points per game in the month of January and posted a positive assist-to-turnover ratio, which he failed to do in December. Miller stayed hot from the outside, knocking down 44-percent of his outside shots during that timeframe, and attacked the glass at a high rate as well.

*****

2. Keyonte George, Baylor

Season averages: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists Analysis: George bumped up his scoring numbers after the start of the new year, accounting for 19.6 points. The freshman guard scored 20 or more points five times during the month and shot a respectable 35-percent from behind the arc. George also had his fewest amount of turnovers per game so far this season.

*****

3. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Season averages: 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists Analysis: January was Dick’s worst month of the season statistically, but his full body of work keeps him from slipping far in the Tracker. He shot just 34-percent from three-point range while having shot 46 and 54-percent in November and December. The Kansas freshman attacked the rim more, rewarding himself with the most free throw opportunities for him this season, while continuing to be a solid defensive impact.

*****

4. Taylor Hendricks, UCF

Season averages: 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks Analysis: While Hendricks had his worst 3-point shooting month of the season and took the least amount of shots for himself thus far, he maintained close to the same scoring average due to higher percentage from the field. His defensive performance has remained very impactful, and he recorded more than two blocks a game in January. Hendricks has also hit the boards at the highest rate he has all season.

*****

5. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Season averages: 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists Analysis: Filipowski’s start to the new year has been a very strong one. In January, he had his career-best in points per game, rebounds per game, and also blocks per game. His 3-point shot was also falling better than it was in December, but there’s much room for improvement in that department. He’s been more efficient from the field and has been a big reason why the Blue Devils are finding some momentum in their last four games.

*****

6. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Season averages: 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists Analysis: January was a career month for Sensabaugh, scoring more than 20 points a game for the Buckeyes and shooting 48-percent from beyond the 3-point arc. The talented freshman scored at least 14 points in every game during the month of January and had five 20-point performances. Sensabaugh increased his rebounding numbers yet again for a career-best 7.3 per game.

*****

7. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Season averages: 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists Analysis: Black has seen a steadily increasing role for the Razorbacks due to injuries and has provided a steady contribution on both ends of the floor. With the ball in his hands, he’s a threat to drive, pass or shoot, and while his outside shooting numbers were down in January, he was very effective as a driver. His assist numbers also jumped up to 4.6 per game. Defensively, he can affect the game in so many ways with his length and IQ.

*****

8. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Season averages: 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists Analysis: Wallace dealt with a couple of minor injuries in addition to taking over the starting point guard spot in the month of January. It’s been an up-and-down experience for him, but he’s been taking it in stride and figuring it all out. The new role has meant less spot-up jump shots and in turn his outside shooting numbers have decreased, but he’s finding his footing and is back healthy.

*****

9. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Season averages: 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists Analysis: Hood-Schifino remained hot from the outside in January, knocking down 45-percent of his 3-point attempts after hitting 50-percent in December. The Hoosiers freshman is second on the team in scoring and has played a vital role for an Indiana team that has won six of its last seven after a slow start.

*****

10. Judah Mintz, Syracuse