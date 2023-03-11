"From day one," Reneau answered when asked about the composure of his "freshman" guard in big moments after Friday's game. "We developed just practicing against all the big-time players we had on the Montverde team. So we just developed the habit of becoming a winner and to always leave it out on the court every time we play."

Because Reneau knows him better than anyone else on the team, he knows what Hood-Schifino is capable of. He's probably seen that shot go up a thousand times in practice, in scrimmages. He's seen that poise in clutch moments before Hood-Schifino showed it to the world on Friday.

So, when Hood-Schifino gathered a chaotic loose ball, lined up from three and drained the dagger with two minutes remaining that helped finish Maryland and propel Indiana into the Big Ten semifinals, no one was less surprised than Reneau.

Not to mention, they've done a lot of winning together. Really, a lot. When compiling their two seasons together at Montverde and this season in the candy stripes, they're 61-15 over the past three seasons together.

Each coming out of national powerhouse Montverde Academy, there's not a lot about one guy's game the other doesn't already understand. They won back-to-back GEICO High School National Championships together before arriving on campus, and they've had plenty of time to develop their chemistry together in big-time moments.

For Mike Woodson, it's the approach that Hood-Schifino has to his game that is so impressive to him. He's been around the game for a long-time, and Woodson is notorious for being loyal to his veteran players – sometimes, to a fault. Hood-Schifino's game is pro-ready, and so is his demeanor.

"It's something I saw in high school, and high school is not college. Once he got here, you could see how he approached things on and off the floor," Woodson said. The carryover, Woodson says, has been a process that's been fruitful for the Hoosiers. Still, there's a long way to go.

With the absence of Xavier Johnson, the senior point guard who's missed the lion's share of the season with a foot injury that has him sidelined for the season, Woodson threw Hood-Schifino "to the wolves," hoping that his freshman could wade the waters and lead the Hoosiers' backcourt.

"He had to grow up awfully fast," Woodson said. "And in doing that, he's been great for us, man. He's done a lot of great things for us to put us in this position."

Hood-Schifino poured in 19 points and six rebounds, and was phenomenal in his defensive efforts against Maryland's Jahmir Young. Young had a game-high 20 points during the first meeting back in January, and Hood-Schifino had possibly the worst outing of his young career – scoring just three points on a 1-14 shooting night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis told the young guard following that January game that he had to keep his head up and go get the next one. Time and time again, Hood-Schifino has done just that. So, in his second time of asking, he would not be denied against the Terrapins on Friday night. He pushed the pace, got into a rhythm and played the game under his control. In Kevin Willard's own words, "that's what pros do."

In a postseason so clearly dominated by guard play and defense, Indiana won both of those battles against the Terrapins – thanks in large part to Hood-Schifino's manipulation of the game.

When paired hand-in-hand with the spark plug performance that Reneau provided off the bench, Indiana was able to pull away and maintain their advantage over the Terrapins. Reneau has matured into his role nicely, knowing his offensive prowess and defensive upside – when not in foul trouble – cause issues for team's secondary units.

Having a player of Reneau's caliber that can produce when called upon adds yet another versatile dimension to the fold for Indiana. Jackson-Davis, the All-American forward, says that his game and Reneau's complement each other well, but to have such an impactful spark plug on the bench; that value is almost immeasurable. "We needed it a lot tonight," Jackson-Davis said.

Reneau had eight points – it would be more if he didn't miss as many "chippies," according to Woodson – and collected 11 rebounds. In 21 minutes, he garnered a +/- of +15, trailing only Miller Kopp in that category on the evening.

By this time in the season, Woodson has narrowed his rotation to seven or eight players. To be in that group, you have to have the trust and backing of your teammates and the staff, as well as the confidence to shine when the lights are bright. Reneau, quite deservedly so, has earned that in spades.