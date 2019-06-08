INDIANAPOLIS -- Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis ended their respective high school careers with a win Saturday night over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars 120-74.

Jackson-Davis led the Indiana Senior All-Stars in the victory with 17 points. He finished as the game's leading scorer and also added eight rebounds, one assist, and three blocks.

The Kentucky Senior All-Stars struggled with his size and athleticism in both games the two teams played.

Jackson-Davis averaged 16.3 points per game over his three games with the Indiana Senior All-Stars.

The four-star recruit, who is already enrolled at Indiana University, said Kentucky provided extra motivation for the Indiana Senior All-Stars.

"Their director said that this was their best team in 20 years," he said. "We were saying we're just as good as them so we wanted to bring it to them, so I think that really brought us energy."

Franklin, who is also enrolled at IU, averaged 9.3 points per game over his three games with the Indiana Senior All-Stars and finished with seven points, four rebounds, and four assists in the final game.

The Kentucky Senior All-Stars were led in scoring by TreVon Smith who finished with 13 points. He'll attend Tallahassee Community College next year.

The two IU enrollees said after their first win over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars that they wanted to earn a win to close out their respective careers. After doing so, Franklin told TheHoosier.com it felt good to close out his career the way he wanted.

"It feels good just knowing we completely dominated them on both ends of the court," he said. "It's just an amazing feeling knowing we dominated Kentucky this year."

The win caps off an undefeated week for the Indiana Senior All-Stars. They defeated the Indiana Junior All-Stars 127-116 Wednesday night in New Castle, Indiana. They followed that with a win over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars Friday night in Knights Hall at Bellarmine University, 97-64.

The next time Franklin and Jackson-Davis suit up for game action, it will be as Indiana Hoosiers at a time and date yet to be determined.

Franklin said he's looking forward to the challenge of being at Indiana.

"I'm just looking forward to all the work," he said. "I want to see my transformation and all of my progress. Then I'm just looking forward to getting ready to ball"