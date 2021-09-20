Four-star LB Drayk Bowen talks top five, Clemson visit
Rated as the second-best outside linebacker in the 2023 class, Drayk Bowen broke down his top five following his game this past weekend. The Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean standout then hopped in his ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news