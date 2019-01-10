“Definitely shooting the ball better. I shot it better at the beginning of the season but I haven’t shot it as well over the last few games,” Morton said. “Just being a leader and getting the young guys and shooters the ball and getting their confidence up. Trying to be more active on defense, whether we are in man or in zone. Hitting the boards and playing as hard as I can.”

WHEELING, W. Va. – Ethan Morton continues to take his game to the next level and, last weekend, set the assist record at the Cancer Research Classic. Following the event, the four-star prospect discussed his evolution as a player and the latest with his recruitment.

Indiana: “It is a really good connection (with Archie Miller). I have really enjoyed developing a relationship with him. Him being a western Pennsylvania guy and him being a point guard, I have tried to pick his brain when I have been around him and just getting to know him more as a person. He is just a really good guy.”

Michigan: “They told me, and I visited right before (Zeb Jackson) committed, that doesn’t change anything because Coach B (John Beilein) sees me as someone that can play multiple positions in their offense with the one through three and they play with a lot of guys that have similar positions but are shooters and creators, but also just basketball players, so that doesn’t deter me at all. They told me he is more of a one or two, creator type of guard, and me, as someone that can play all around and do whatever I have to do to get onto the floor.”

Ohio State: “I have been talking with them for a long time and I have a really good relationship with them. They have always said how good of a fit it would be for me and the way that they play and with them not having many of their own recruits yet, their style of play, lots of ball screens, them having success early on is impressive.”

Pitt: “I love (Jeff) Capel and his staff and they are a great bunch of guys. You can connect with them so easily. What they have been able to do and with how Pitt was down and him coming in his first year with limited time to recruit and limited time to prepare, I think that they can compete and be middle of the pack or at least give ACC teams some games because it is going to be a battle but I think they can play with anybody and their guard play has been really good.”

Purdue: “How I would fit in with the type of players they have. Smart, good basketball players that play the right way, play hard and play for each other, play with grit and try to win some basketball games.”