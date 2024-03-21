BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana got an important piece of the puzzle back on Thursday afternoon when forward Malik Reneau announced that he would be returning to Indiana for his junior season. Peegs.com was the first to report the news.

"Next year, I will stay (in Bloomington) and continue to play for Coach (Mike) Woodson for year three of my college campaign," Reneau said on the Hoosier Hysterics podcast.

Later on the podcast, Reneau said that he may still test the NBA Draft waters, however that would be purely to get a read of how NBA scouts view him as a prospective draft prospect.

The forward said that even if he decides to test the NBA waters, he's "for sure" coming back to the Hoosiers next season.

Reneau joins guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal as the players that are confirmed to be returning to Bloomington for next season.