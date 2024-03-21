Forward Malik Reneau announces he is returning to Indiana for junior season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana got an important piece of the puzzle back on Thursday afternoon when forward Malik Reneau announced that he would be returning to Indiana for his junior season. Peegs.com was the first to report the news.
"Next year, I will stay (in Bloomington) and continue to play for Coach (Mike) Woodson for year three of my college campaign," Reneau said on the Hoosier Hysterics podcast.
Later on the podcast, Reneau said that he may still test the NBA Draft waters, however that would be purely to get a read of how NBA scouts view him as a prospective draft prospect.
The forward said that even if he decides to test the NBA waters, he's "for sure" coming back to the Hoosiers next season.
Reneau joins guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal as the players that are confirmed to be returning to Bloomington for next season.
As a sophomore, Reneau was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention after he averaged 15.4 points per game on 55.8% shooting from the field. He added 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game as well.
A former five-star recruit out of Montverde Academy (Fla.), Reneau showed a lot of improvement during his sophomore season with the Hoosiers.
Reneau saw stark improvements in his per-game averages for these statistical categories: points (+9.3), rebounds (+2.3) and assists (+2.0).
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson has a track record -- although it's an extremely small sample size -- of being able to develop bigs at the college level.
The work Woodson and his staff did to get former Hoosier star Trayce Jackson-Davis ready for the NBA has been on full display as Jackson-Davis continues to excel with the Golden State Warriors.
Indiana still has much work to do this offseason, but getting Reneau, a foundational building block for this program back, is a great start.
