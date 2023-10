On Sunday, it was reported that former Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente has been added to the Indiana staff as an analyst. It was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson.

Fuente spent six seasons as the head coach of Virginia Tech from 2016-2021, where he went 43-31. At the helm of Virginia tech, Fuente led the Hokies to bowl games in his first four seasons, going 1-3 in those bowl games.

It was at Memphis where Fuente made a name for himself after turning around the Tigers' program. He took a team that went 2-10 the year prior to his arrival to a bowl game in his third and fourth seasons with the team.

Fuente has also spent time as an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and a running backs coach at TCU and Illinois State.