Former IU wide receiver Cody Latimer has a new pro team.

The New York Giants on Monday announced they had signed Latimer, though terms of the contact were not disclosed by the NFL franchise nor had they been reported as of 1 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon.

Latimer joins the Giants after spending his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he caught 35 passes for 445 receiving yards and three touchdowns during that span. Latimer was also a special teams standout for the Broncos, averaging 24.4 yards on 18 kickoff returns. He played in 45 regular season games with three starts during his time in Denver.

The 2017 season proved to be the best yet for Latimer, who registered career-highs in receptions (19), receiving yards (287) and touchdowns (2) despite missing three games early in the season with patella tendinitis in his right knee and the final two games of the season with a thigh injury, according to a release from the Giants.

In New York, Latimer will be reunited with his wide receivers coach from the Broncos in Tyke Tolbert, who was hired by the Giants to the same position in late January. Tolbert spent 2011-2017 with Denver, with his final four years there overlapping with Latimer's first four of his professional career.

Latimer was chosen in the second round with the 56 overall pick by the Broncos in 2014 after amassing 135 receptions for 2,042 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons at Indiana. He was second team All-Big Ten by the media and honorable mention by the coaches, and ESPN.com, BTN.com, Phil Steele and Athlon also recognized him as second team All-Big Ten selection after he finished with 72 receptions for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior and final season.