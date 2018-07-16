Yogi Ferrell appears to be continuing his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks for the foreseeable future.

According to weekend reports from the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko and ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks are close to signing the former Indiana All-American to a multi-year contract.

To do so, Dallas rescinded Ferrell's qualifying offer - worth $2.9 million, per MacMahon. While the move made Ferrell a free agent, Sefko reports it was a formality in the process of inking the new multi-year deal with Ferrell.

Last season, Ferrell played for Dallas on a 1-year deal worth $1.32 million after the NBA franchise in June 2017 picked up the option included in the two-year deal he signed in February 2017 according to Spotrac.com.

The Indianapolis native averaged 10.2 points and 2.5 assists in 27.8 minutes per game while playing in all 82 contests for the Mavericks last year. He also shot 42.6 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. His scoring and assists averages ranked sixth- and fourth-most respectively among all Mavericks last season, while his 3-point shooting percentage ranked fifth.

Neither Sefko nor MacMahon reported the terms of Ferrell's forthcoming contract.