Former IU forward Juwan Morgan has signed with Edge Sports International as he continues his preparation for this summer's NBA Draft. Sports Business Journal's Liz Mullen first reported the move, and the organization confirmed it with a tweet welcoming Morgan to its roster of clients.

Morgan will be represented by Keith Kreiter and Sam Cipriano, according to Mullen. Both Kreiter, Edge Sports' presdient, and Cipriano also represents former Indiana standout Will Sheehey.

The only Hoosier to start all 35 games last winter, Morgan averaged 15.5 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game as a senior. He concluded his IU career 24th in program history in scoring (1,374), eighth in blocked shots (138), tied for fourth in field goal percentage (56.2) and 10th in rebounds (757).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place June 20th at 7 p.m. eastern time at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN will televise it.