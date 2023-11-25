"That's out of my hands," said Allen regarding his future at the helm of the program. "It's not up to me."

Bluntfully, the Hoosiers just spent another season not winning enough games to be considered acceptable. Now, Indiana will spend a third straight offseason fighting to free itself from the Big Ten's basement and a perpetual cycle of mediocrity and worse.

The final whistle had signaled an official end to a season lost weeks ago only 20 minutes or so before Allen was asked about his feeling toward his job security. In response, Allen noted that he wants to win more than anybody, that he ails for the players and coaches who have given their best in aiding those efforts. While true desire has no feasible measuring stick, the results in its place do.

The Hoosiers are just 9-27 overall and 3-24 in the conference over the last three seasons, one that began in 2021 with a top-20 national ranking. A loss in the 2023 campaign's swan song cemented Indiana to a last place finish, regardless of division. Every other team in the league will finish the year with at least two victories against Big Ten foes. Indiana's early November result over Wisconsin is the one feather in Allen and company's cap as the offseason arrives.

At the conclusion of year seven under Tom Allen, Indiana is three complete seasons removed from its last bowl appearance. Two consecutive seasons of momentum built in 2019 and 2020 slips farther into the rearview mirror as the program's trajection continues down a downward slope.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – For the fifth time in six attempts versus Purdue, a Tom Allen-led Indiana team failed to win the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday.

Where that decision does fall is in the hands of Scott Dolson, Indiana's athletic director.

Should he decide that there will not be an eighth year of the Allen-led regime in Bloomington, that settlement must come without delay. The NCAA's transfer portal opens in just nine days – Monday, December 4. Not only will opposing teams be attempting to lure Hoosiers into the portal to be contributors elsewhere than the Hoosier program, but Indiana must be open and willing to seek out potential candidates for playing time themselves.

On top of that, the Hoosiers currently have a 19-man recruiting class set to send in National Letters of Intent in the second half of December upon the opening of the signing period. Current recruits will be left with a shortened time frame to decide whether they'd still like to call Bloomington home beyond their high school playing days.

The cost of an early termination to the Allen-Indiana pairing would be among the most expensive in college football history – north of $20 million if the trigger is pulled any time before December 1, 2024. Pile on the remaining money owed to assistants and the ensuing price of a new coach and his staff, and it becomes quite a wealthy sword to fall on.

Yet, the price of not consistently churning out suboptimal results may be steeper. The landscape of the conference and sport as a whole changes ahead of the next time the Hoosiers will take the gridiron versus an opponent. College football is the cash cow of nearly every athletic department, and Indiana's basketball prominence doesn't make the case different in Bloomington, either.

The sword Dolson wields, however, is double-edged. If the leash on Allen extends into next season, then an investment of resources and support must outweigh the current allotment. Maintaining the status quo won't earn back any of the good will lost after continuous seasons of disappointment and likely won't make the sought-after difference in the win-loss column.

Those same deadlines still carry value to Allen, who must continue to operate as the coach until he's given indication that he's not. That's a process Allen says starts tomorrow. There's no rest in the business that's evolved to a point that some would consider unrecognizable just seven years prior to this point.

"Got to start meeting with guys tomorrow and talk about their future, our future," Allen said, "and just try to continue to keep our team together and keep building off the disappointments which are intense at this point, and very real and very hard to accept.

"The game has got a scoreboard and there's winners and losers each week. So when you keep falling short, it's just a gut shot."

Allen must divert as much time to recruiting prospective Hoosiers as retaining current ones. When larger programs of prestige and honor come knocking, the pressure is on Allen and his staff to keep his team home.

It's a new era that's come with much less holistic success for Indiana than the environment before it. Allen, if given the opportunity, must be afforded the ability to do so. But in that lies the decision Dolson is presented with – is the Hoosiers' ship better suited for someone else to navigate it as the waters change across college football in the near future?